(Council Bluffs) -- After a decade of learning from some of the best in KMAland, Donnie Woods is ready to run his own football program.
St. Albert hired Woods last week as the program's next head football coach.
"I'm honored, humbled and excited to be selected as their next head football coach," Woods said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "Why not take over a historic program? I know it's a challenge, but I want to get in there and repour the foundation."
For Woods, his first head coaching gig comes after a lifetime spent in the game. He played collegiately at Maryland, where he was a three-year starter for the Terrapins.
Following his playing days, Woods got into coaching. He started as the offensive line coach at Iowa Western, where he helped the Reivers win a national title in 2012.
He spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Lewis Central. His knowledge helped the Titans earn a state title in 2021 and finish as state runners-up in 2022.
"I didn't know when the right time was going to be," Woods said. "It (Lewis Central) was a tough place to leave. But ultimately, it was a perfect time. The timing was right, and the feeling was right. Once I got to St. Albert, I had a great feeling about it. That's what led to my decision."
Making the next leap in his coaching career wasn't easy for Woods, but he felt comfortable with his decision.
"All of my decisions I've ever made have boiled down to relationships and people," Woods said. "I'm so excited."
Woods' experience has allowed him to learn from successful head coaches like Scott Strohemeier (Iowa Western) and Justin Kammrad (Lewis Central). He hopes to take the things he learned from them with him.
"Things don't change overnight," Woods said. "Sometimes, we want things to change right away. Scott and Justin show great patience with kids and the process it takes to be successful. That's what I take away from those guys."
Woods hopes the offensive versatility his teams had at Lewis Central carries over to St. Albert.
"We're going to take what the defense gives us," he said. "Sometimes, we pound the ball 60 times a game. And sometimes, we'll air it out. I love pounding the football, but if I'm not going to beat my head against a whiteboard all day long."
The Falcons were 2-7 last year.
"My goal for year one is to have the kids have a positive experience," Woods said. "If we do that, we'll chalk it up as a successful season. It will take some time. Once we pour the foundation, the sky's the limit."
