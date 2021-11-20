(Grant City) -- The Worth County Tigers secured the 2021 8-man District 4 Championship in spectacular fashion after rolling to the state semifinals with a 76-42 win over East Atchison.
While the Tigers eventually began to run away with the game, the first quarter saw fireworks from both offenses resulting in a 20-14 first quarter. Tigers quarterback Aydan Gladstone got off to a quick start with a pair of rushing touchdowns, following it up in the second quarter with a 27-yard connection with Dylan McIntyre and extending their lead to 26-14.
McIntyre would also have a strong showing on the defensive side of the ball. Head coach Jon Adwell says McIntyre has significantly improved throughout the postseason.
"He played good, we give him a hard time because there are times he gets lost out there and forgets to look for the ball here and there," Adwell said. "But he stayed honed in and didn't want to let anything down for his teammates."
McIntyre would snag three of Josh Smith's passes before all was said and done.
Gladstone would also find the end zone for the third time in the second quarter and wound up with over 150 rushing yards on the night to go with his 59 passing yards.
While feature back Alex Rinehart was the target of the Wolves' defensive effort, Adwell says the way the rest of his team played tonight showed what they could do.
"They stepped up, you know they're gamers, they're gritty kids," Adwell said. "It's really starting to come together for them."
However, once a hint of doubt set in, Rinehart would light it up, converting on a 3rd and 20 to the house to give Worth County a 40-22 lead with 3:44 left in the first half. After a defensive stop, the senior running back would run in for his second touchdown of the night and 35th of the season from 44 yards out. While East Atchison managed to scrape together a last-minute touchdown, the Tigers would still lead 48-28 at the half.
However, the momentum would shift right back to the Tigers. The points came raining down in the third quarter as Rinehart opened up the second half with his third touchdown run of the night from 21 yards out and would punch it in two more times before the third quarter finished. Sandwiched in between those touchdown runs were a pair of McIntyre's three picks.
"We're all positive, I mean it's hard to defeat that, when we're all working together, you can't defeat that," Gladstone said.
Gladstone would finish the night with nearly 220 rushing yards and six touchdown runs to catapult the Tigers into the state semifinals.
However, a senior-heavy East Atchison team refused to go down quietly. Senior running back Kaylin Merriweather topped the century mark in rushing yards along with three touchdown runs, two of which came late in the fourth quarter.
However, it was much too late for the Wolves to mount any potential comeback and had their season come to a close for the third straight year in the district championship game.
But, for Worth County, Adwell says they've still got a long way to go before reaching their goals for this season.
"That's been our goal all year, is to try to get back down to the show, you know we got to take it one week at a time," Adwell said. "Next week is the next big game, because it's the next game. Our kids have had the mentality all year, of fear no one, and respect everyone."
With the win, Worthy County moves to the state semifinals, where they will take on North Shelby, who is also coming off a dominant 60-12 win over St. Paul Lutheran to secure their district championship.
"You know we've got a mirrored version of ourselves, so we got to come out ready to play, and hopefully we can slow them down and come away with a win," Adwell said.
North Shelby also took down Stanberry 14-13 back in early October.
The Tigers and Raiders will square off this coming Friday. Meanwhile, for East Atchison, what had been a dominant season comes to a close as they finish the season 10-2.
You can view the full video interviews with Rinehart, Gladstone, McIntyre, and Adwell below.