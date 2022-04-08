(Grant City) -- The Worth County boys track team has its sights set high this season. And so far, they are living up to their expectations.
"It's been exciting," said Coach Cree Beverlin. "The weather hasn't been great, but it's been exciting for the most part. The kids are getting after it. They know what to do and have been very coachable."
This year is Coach Beverlin's first in charge of the Worth County program. However, the new head coach knew his team had talent and potential.
"I was part of the football program this year," he said. "I knew what we were going to bring to the track team, so I expected that we could take a majority of our boys to state. We go to every meet wanting to win it as a team. The expectation has been to win and compete as a team."
The Tigers held four top five positions in last week's KMAland Track and Field Leaderboard, including No. 1 standings from Aydan Gladstone (pole vault) and Alex Rinehart (javelin).
Jace Cousatte has been a bright spot for the Tigers, particularly in the hurdle events. Cousatte medaled in the 300 (fourth) and 110 hurdles at last year's Class 1 State Meet.
"Jace has shown up well this year," Beverlin said. "He's been great at the hurdles and the anchor of the 4x200. He's proven himself with that."
Gladstone, Levi Cassavaugh, Braxton Hightshoe have joined Cousatte on the 4x2, while Elias Alarcon and Jase Latham have led the throwing events for the Tigers.
"We have a lot of guys scoring," Beverlin said. "We have to make them fit in the right spots. They're really versatile. We can plug guys in wherever and they can go win."
The Tigers' roster consists of many of the same pieces that played a hand in their state runner-up football squad. Beverlin says those experiences have him and his team hungry to compete for a state title this spring.
"We would like to go to state and win it as a team," Beverlin said. "I'd like to see these guys compete for another state championship."
While they've laid the foundation to make a championship push, Beverlin says they still have a long way to go if they want to achieve their ultimate goal.
"To attain that, we have to keep working hard," he said. "We'll have to grind a little bit. It's a long season, even if it doesn't look like it on the calendar. We need to stay healthy and positive."
Check out the full interview with Coach Beverlin below.