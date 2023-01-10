(Grant City) -- Worth County girls basketball fell in the opening round of the Stanberry Invitational on Monday evening, snapping a three-game win streak with a 45-28 loss to King City.
While the defeat put an end to the string of wins, Coach Tiffany Bliley is still feeling good about her team’s play of late.
“We’re kind of starting to play as a team,” Bliley told KMA Sports on Tuesday’s Upon Further Review. “We’re getting some groove going and starting to hit some more shots.”
While the offense is coming around, the defense has been a constant for the Tigers (5-9) throughout the course of the season. They are giving up just 28.8 points per game in their five victories.
“Our defense has been locking down lately,” Bliley added. “We’ve set ourselves up in a pretty good position to finish out the year. Just being able to lock down on some of the better players and schemes. We’re starting to get more rebounds and keep other teams off the offensive glass, so I think those are the two biggest keys of our success right now.”
Leading the way for this year’s Worth County team is the post duo of senior Ali Brown and junior Kynah Steele.
“Both of them are pretty physical posts,” Bliley said. “They’re able to drive the ball whenever they get it, but also are able to get to the free throw line a little bit from the post area.”
Bliley adds the guard play of seniors Liz Brown and Taylor Sanders have also been important in winning three of their last four games.
“We’ve got a variety of different guards that take care of the ball,” she said. “(Brown) has really stepped up here in the last few games, being able to hit some key 3s. Sanders’ 3s are starting to fall a little bit, and then there are a host of others that are able to contribute.”
Others on this year’s roster are seniors Hailey Adwell, Lanie Cousatte and Paige Sherer, juniors Autumn Cousatte and Brylee Rush, sophomores Abbi Brown and Bridgette Hightshoe and freshmen Rylee Ruckman and Rayleigh Smith.
With Monday night’s loss, Worth County falls into the consolation bracket and will play Stanberry on Wednesday at 7:30. The Grand River Conference teams have split their two games this season, which have been decided by a total of 10 points.
“I think one thing I’m kind of looking forward to is seeing our offense continue to get better,” Bliley said. “Being able to knock down some shots but also taking care of the ball and having fewer turnovers. I want to see us get on the offensive glass a little bit more and being able to get some put backs. Then maintaining our defensive intensity that we’ve had here recently.”
Listen to much more with Coach Bliley in the full interview posted below.