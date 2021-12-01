(Grant City) -- The Worth County football program is one win away from the eighth state title in school history.
"It's exciting," said Coach Jon Adwell. "You never take it for granted. Our kids have done everything they could to get themselves in this position. Hopefully, we can put on a good showing and come away with the win."
The 2021 8-Player Show-Me Bowl marks the 11th appearance for the Tigers and the first since 2018.
"This is always one of our goals," Adwell said. "But it's understood that we take one day and each week at a time. We respect everybody and fear nobody. It's a good thing."
North Shelby gave them a scare last week, but Worth County held off a late comeback attempt for the 36-34 win.
"We got rolling," Adwell said. "Come second half, North Shelby pulled out some double passes and reverse passes and got back in the ball game. We got sloppy, which is something we have to shore up, otherwise, they could bite us again."
The semifinal triumph was the latest adversity-filled postseason win for the Tigers after they cruised through the postseason by 50.8 points per game.
"I feel like we have some tough kids," Adwell said. "They felt like they were short-changed last year with not having our full team for a single week. They were bound and determined to get to the show, and they aren't done."
The only thing standing between Worth County (12-0) and their first state title since 2017 is Drexel (12-0). The Bobcats reached the Show-Me Bowl with a 56-28 win over King City. Junior quarterback Jacob Coffey is the straw that stirs the drink for Drexel with 1,328 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, 2,430 rushing yards and 45 scores.
"He's a phenomenal athlete that can do everything," Adwell said. "And he has guys around him. The biggest thing is making sure we keep him in a phone booth. If we allow him to create in space, it's going to be a long evening. We have to keep him contained."
When Worth County has the ball, Adwell says his team must value possessions.
"We have to take care of the ball and establish the run game," he said. "It starts and stops there. We have to come out and start the run game."
Worth County/Drexel is a 7 p.m. kick on Thursday in Columbia. Check out the full interview with Coach Adwell below.