(Grant City) -- Worth County has had a downright dominant season thus far and looks to continue that trend against Stanberry in the 8-player District 4 semifinals Friday.
Last week, Stanberry (6-3) turned heads in their 46-6 thrashing of South Holt. Meanwhile, head coach Jon Adwell and his Worth County Tigers (10-0) continued their dominant win streak, routing Mound City 82-18.
"I think our kids came in pretty locked in, into the game, and they had a lot of energy, and got after it right away," Adwell said. "We took control of the game early, and late in the game we were able to take the starters out and play some young kids later on. Overall, I think we had a good night."
In the win, senior running back Alex Rinehart continued his dominant season with 128 rushing yards on 17 totes, along with five touchdowns.
"He sees the field really well, he's got the combination of being able to run over you or run by you, and he's got good vision and makes good cuts," Adwell said. "A lot of that comes from his guys up front who are making good holes, and he's getting through that first level, and he can do some damage in that second level."
Rinehart has totaled 30 rushing touchdowns on the year, along with 1,742 rushing yards on 136 totes.
Meanwhile, the passing game was also strong in the Tigers' win, as Aydan Gladstone went 5/5, with 144 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
"We like to get the run game established, and when we get that going, it makes it easier to run some play action and get some receivers open," Adwell said. "But even then, Aydan has done a good job of being able to hit his spots, and his receivers are going up and getting it."
Senior wideout Jackson Runde led the Tigers in receiving yards with 121 and also notched a touchdown grab. Meanwhile, junior receiver Dylan McIntyre currently leads the team in receiving yards and touchdowns on the year with 504 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Combining the talented skill players with an experienced and veteran blocking effort, the Tigers have put up a staggering 70.6 points per game this season.
However, with an aggressive defensive effort led by Braxton Highshoe, Rinehart, and Runde, the Tigers have also held opponents to just 19.4 points per game.
"We like to run a lot of bodies in the box, and move a lot of people around, switching up who were going to rush and drop into coverage, and we've had some new guys that have had to step and play some new roles," Adwell said. "Braxton Highshoe is a kid who had been a secondary guy in the past, but he's moved up and started to play some outside linebacker for us. Across the board, they're just starting to buy into the system."
Highshoe currently leads the Tigers in tackles with 83, while Rinehart leads the way with sacks. Meanwhile, Gladstone has snagged four interceptions this season.
Turning to this Friday, Adwell says Stanberry is a heck of a football team that can bring a couple of tough challenges to a defense.
"They're going to come loaded and prepared, you know they can run the ball and throw the ball with Austin Schwebach and Tyler Schwebach," Adwell said. "Whenever they lull you to sleep running the ball with their midline or option series, or just sweeping or running leads, they'll put you to sleep and want to hit you with their receivers."
Adwell says controlling the ground game defensively is going to be critical for his squad against the Bulldogs.
"I think you have to come out and control the run game, if you can do that with Stanberry that definitely helps you, they're a lot like us, they want to be able to run the ball first, and throw second," Adwell said. "We know we have to come out and stop the run game, or at least slow them down."
The Worth County Tigers and Stanberry Bulldogs square up for their District 4 Semifinal matchup this Friday at 7:00 p.m. You can hear the full interview with head coach Jon Adwell below.