(Grant City) -- Worth County’s 3-0 start has been one of the most dominant in all of Missouri 8-player.
In Jon Adwell’s first three games as the Tigers’ head coach, they’ve rung up 50-22, 72-0 and 80-12 wins over South Holt, St. Joseph Christian and Schuyler County, earning a No. 6 ranking in the latest state media poll.
“We’ve got a nice group of kids,” Coach Adwell told KMA Sports. “We have a bit of depth and have some kids that can step in whenever they’re needed. We’ve got some standout kids that are not too bad as well.”
According to the statistics, Coach Adwell is certainly understating things a bit. Senior Alex Rinehart has already rushed for 574 yards and seven touchdowns while classmate and quarterback Aydan Gladstone has 238 yards passing, 160 yards rushing and four total offensive touchdowns.
“(Rinehart) has a little Le’Veon Bell in him,” Adwell said. “He’s got a little shuffle and then can get downhill quickly. (Gladstone) can do a little bit of everything. He has good legs and can hurt you with his arm. We don’t give him a lot of opportunities to throw the ball, but when he does throw he’s very efficient and can definitely attack you.”
The Worth County defense has also been stingy in the early going with senior Jackson Runde leading that side of the ball with 28 total tackles. The Tigers have forced 10 turnovers already, too, with a pair of interceptions from Gladstone and two fumble recoveries from Runde highlighting the takeaways.
Coach Adwell’s squad likely faces their sternest test of the early season this week when they travel to Albany (2-1). The Warriors edged Mound City in week three after splitting their first two games with a win at Osceola and a loss to No. 1 Stanberry.
Junior Kemper Cline has proven to be one of the state’s top running quarterbacks, posting 354 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground while throwing for 66 and another score.
“(Albany head coach Doug Fountain) does a heck of a job down there,” Adwell said. “He’ll have his kids ready. He’s got a nice, young group of kids. The Cline boy directing traffic at quarterback does a phenomenal job of running midline. They’re young up front, but they’re aggressive and scrappy.”
While Albany scored a combined 108 points in their two wins, they were shutout by Stanberry. Worth County will try to replicate what the Bulldogs were able to do in week two.
“You want to make sure you take care of the ball,” Adwell said. “If you don’t take care of the ball and win the turnover battle, that’s the first place you can lose a game. We’ve got stop the midline game and slow the run down.
“Once they get to running the ball, and you have trouble stopping the run, then they’ll hit you with a pass. We can’t fall asleep. That’s kind of how we’re going to go about the game. Just make sure you can stop the run and then always be aware that they can throw the ball as well.”
