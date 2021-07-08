(Grant City) -- Worth County’s star pole vaulter Nathan Adwell is set to continue his athletic and academic career at Iowa Central.
Adwell, who placed second in Class 1 at this past spring’s state meet, had a connection to the school prior to his commitment.
“My sister went up there for her first two years of college,” Adwell said. “I went up there with her for kind of a scout, and I talked with the track coach up there. The coach said to keep doing what I’m doing.”
The Grand River Conference’s all-time leader in the pole vault certainly did. Along with his state runner-up finish, Adwell’s 14-06.50 clearance in Mound City broke the Worth County school record.
Meanwhile, Adwell found plenty at the Fort Dodge school that fit what he was looking for.
“The college is not too big or anything,” Adwell said. “It’s not a small college, but it’s a good start out college for me. They’re really, really solid (in track), and they’ve had some good years in the past. I want to be on that winning team, push them and try to make myself better.”
With plenty of high school accomplishments on his resume, Adwell hopes he can continue to thrive in the pole vault at Iowa Central.
“I just want to get my ropes on it,” he said. “I want to make it to nationals. I’ve got to get to 15 foot, but I’ve been jumping that in practice here and there. I’d just really like to go on to nationals.”
Hear much more from Adwell’s Upon Further Review interview on Thursday linked below.