(Grant City) -- The Worth County Tigers (8-2) are gearing up for a showdown with Platte Valley (9-1) in the Missouri 8-man District 4 semifinal game.
On a cold and rainy evening last Friday, the Tigers dismantled Rock Port (6-4) in the district quarterfinals, winning 52-0 in a game that only lasted one half.
“It was a sloppy night for both teams,” Worth County Head Coach Jon Adwell said. “We were able to jump out and kind of got going fast and just never really looked back. Rock Port had several turnovers and we were able to capitalize on pretty much all of them.”
Worth County stayed on brand defensively, as the Tigers have now forced 25 turnovers on the season in just 10 games.
“We run a little bit different package [on defense] than most people run,” Adwell said. “We were hitting on all cylinders defensively [against Rock Port] to where we made several stops and they were pretty limited on what they could do throwing the ball, and when they did it felt like we had pretty good pressure. We held them to less than 100 yards rushing and anytime you can do that, it’s a pretty good night for you.”
The adverse weather conditions forced the Tigers, who are typically balanced on offense, to pound the rock with their rushing attack.
“We kept it on the ground for the most part,” Adwell said. “We told the kids the footing wasn’t good, so there wasn’t gonna be a lot of cutting to be done. Just take what you can get and get downhill.”
Worth County’s next opponent is far from balanced. Platte Valley relies heavily on its runners, as leading ball carriers Carter Luke and Jaxon McCrary have combined for 1,788 of the team’s 2,635 rushing yards this season.
“[Platte Valley] has very talented backs and they’re big up front,” Adwell said. “We just gotta be able to contain them and we can’t let them get loose. Once they get loose, they’re hard to stop.”
The Tiger defense will need to keep up the stellar play Friday when they meet a Platte Valley offense that averages 43 points per game.
“Platte Valley is a good football team,” Adwell said. “They’re a big team… just big all the way across the board, so we have to be able to try to counteract the size that they bring to the table. They’re a well-coached team that’s fundamental and won’t make a lot of mistakes. We have to make sure that we take care of business.”
Platte Valley hosts Worth County in the Missouri Class 8-man District 4 semifinal game Friday at 7 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Adwell below.