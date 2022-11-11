(Barnard) – The Worth County football team shook off a slow start and stormed back to win a district semifinal Friday night.
The No. 4 Tigers (9-2) took down No. 5 Platte Valley (9-2) 46-28 to set up a rematch with top-ranked North Andrew for a district title.
"We came out a little shaky," said Head Coach Jon Adwell. "The kids are real gritty. They dug their toes in and just found a way to grind through and just kept grinding. That's what this group is all about, they have no quit in them."
Platte Valley led 14-0 after the first quarter, thanks to an Aydan Blackford-to-Carter Luke 33-yard touchdown pass and a one-yard TD run from Blackford.
Worth County responded with two touchdowns of their own in the second – both in the last minute of the half. With 54 ticks left on the clock, quarterback Tyler New ran in from three yards out to cap off a 14-play, 75-yard drive. The Tigers recovered the ensuing kickoff and marched the ball deep into Platte Valley territory. A last-second heave to the endzone came up short, but a defensive penalty gave Worth County a second shot, which resulted in another run from New to put his team up 16-14 at the break.
"We got a little bit of energy coming out in the second quarter," said New. "We got a big stop when they had the ball up 14 and from there we just took off."
"Offensively, we started hitting some of their voids," said Adwell. "We loosened them up passing a little and just stayed with our original game plan. Once the kids settled in, it come together."
Worth County would extend their lead in the third, as New rushed in for his third score of the night and would later hook up with Grant McIntyre for a 19-yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers up 32-14.
Platte Valley made things interesting in the fourth quarter. A long Blackford run set them up in the redzone and Blackford scored his second rushing touchdown to cut the lead to 32-22 with 10:57 left.
PV then recovered an onside kick but eventually turned it over on downs. Worth County responded with an 8-play drive capped by another touchdown run from New to go up 40-22. Less than one minute later, Levi Cassavaugh stripped Blackford and returned the ball 30 yards for a scoop and score to extend the lead to 46-22.
Platte Valley would add a late score on a 23-yard pass from Blackford to Mason Richardson.
New had a monster game for the Tigers, scoring five total touchdowns – including four rushing and one through the air. New carried 28 times for 180 yards and was 7-of-11 passing for 133 yards. Cassavaugh added 53 yards on 13 totes, while Brandon Hightshoe caught two passes for 64 yards.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with New and Adwell in a video you can view below.
Platte Valley was led by Blackford, who finished with 76 yards on 13 carries. Blackford also accounted for 109 yards through the air and two touchdowns on 8-of-13 passing.