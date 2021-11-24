(KMAland) -- Worth County has a lengthy list of honorees on the All-Grand River Conference football team.
The Tigers placed Aydan Gladstone (QB), Alex Rinehart (RB) and Austin Pride (OL) on the first team offense while Dawson Vore (DE), Jase Latham (DL), Jackson Runde (LB), Rinehart (LB) and Gladstone (DB) are on the first team defense.
Stanberry’s Tyler Schwebach (TE), Lance Wallace (OL & DE), Austin Colvin (DL) and Tucker Schieber (P) and North Andrew’s Dawson Eychaner (WR & LB), Braxton Linville (APB) and Hayden Ecker (DB) were also first team choices.
View the complete list of honorees at the GRC website linked here.