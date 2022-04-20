(Grant City) -- Worth County senior Jace Cousatte has been one of the most impressive boys track performers in KMAland through the first month of the 2022 season.
Cousatte has won 11 gold medals in the last two weeks, including 4-for-4 performances at Stanberry and Rock Port. His recent run of dominance earned him the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honor.
"I love going to these meets with my teammates," Cousatte said. "Everything has been going pretty good. We're going out there and trying to beat school records, but I feel like we can improve a lot more."
Cousatte has been a workhorse in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and triple jump. He has also partnered with Braxton Hightshoe, Levi Cassavaugh and Aydan Gladstone to form a successful 4x200 foursome.
"I like our 4x200," Cousatte said. "It's been pretty strong. And the triple jump has been pretty good to me."
Cousatte was a three-time state medalist last year with finishes of fourth, seventh and seventh in the 300 hurdles, 110 hurdles and 4x400, respectively.
"Every year, there is good competition," he said. "You have to have a good mindset but can't be cocky. It's always good to be a little nervous. Once I get out there and start running, I don't worry about them."
The triple jump is the newest event in Cousatte’s docket.
"I like the triple jump," he said. "I only started doing it last year, and I was somehow OK with it. This year is going a lot better than I thought it would."
Cousatte is a seasoned veteran in the hurdles and has shown with his results. His best 300 hurdle time of 42.75 is the fourth-best in KMAland.
"I think I've been doing good this year (in the hurdles,)" he said. "I love the hurdles. They are my strongest event and always will be."
Cousatte appears primed for a strong postseason, which could also help his team contend for a Class 1 state title.
"I have to get to peak performance," he said. "I believe I have to improve my forms and run a little faster."
Check out the full interview with Cousatte below.