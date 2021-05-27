(Grant City) -- Worth County senior Keelin Engel captured the Class 1 pole vault state championship last weekend, culminating her high school career with some redemption.
"I was pretty shocked," she said. "It still hasn't hit me. I've been working so hard, so it kind of just felt like a normal meet to me. It felt awesome because all of my hard work finally paid off."
Engel says the key for her was drowning out the noise. Something she did not do the last time she competed at a state meet.
"Sophomore year, I feel like I definitely psyched myself out," she said. "I feel like it affected my performance and got me the silver medal. I decided to treat it like a normal meet and had to get through it."
Engel jumped 9-11.25 to claim her first state crown. Her state championship -- the final event of the meet -- came when Princeton's Kinslee Stokely failed to clear 9-11.25 on three tries after Engel converted on her only attempt.
"There wasn't really a secret," she said. "Your run, your plant, your takeoff. You have to focus on those three things. We (Stokely) have always pushed each other. It was exciting for me to get first and her to get second. I was kinda sad to see her not get 9-11.25 because that would have been a PR for her."
It took Engel a few moments to realize she was the state champion. Then, she tried to clear 10-07.50 but failed.
"To know I was a state champion, I was in shock," she said. "I could have cleared higher, but there were a lot of variables."
Engel will take her pole vaulting to Division I Tarleton State. She hopes finishing her high school career gives her some momentum as she embarks on a collegiate career.
"I feel like now I have proved to myself that I can take on the Division I level," she said. "I know that I'm good for their team, and I'm ready to be a Texan and a strong vaulter for them."
Click below to hear the full interview with Engel.