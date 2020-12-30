(Grant City) -- Worth County's Keelin Engel will continue her passion for pole vaulting at the Division I level thanks to her commitment to Tarleton State.
"I'm just really fortunate to have this opportunity," Engel said on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. "I'm thankful to get to continue to do something I love."
Tarleton State, located in Stephenville, Texas, participates in the Western Athletic Conference and has a strong agriculture education program, which led Engel their way.
"They have a really well-known ag-ed program," Engel said. "I was looking at schools across the country with good programs and they happened to be one of them. I continued looking into them and they had a nice track team. I went and visited them. Their facilities were awesome and the professors were awesome. I knew that's where I wanted to go."
Engel tells KMA Sports that she considered other schools...until Tarleton State came along.
"They were a perfect fit for me," she said.
Engel was a Class 1 state runner-up in 2019 and had her sights set on capturing gold last spring before the season was unfortunately canceled due to COVID-19. However, last year's cancellation motivated her for this upcoming season. .
"I was looking forward to having another season and chance at the state title," Engel said. "The vault program I work at in Kansas City was really good at helping us. Another girl I vault with had an outdoor facility, we even had a few meets. Even though it wasn't the season that I wanted, I still got a season. I cannot wait for this season to get started."
Engel's path to Tarleton State was not smooth. She admits that she struggled in her freshman campaign, which paved the way for her breakout sophomore season.
"I didn't really know that I wanted to vault in college until my sophomore year," she said. "My freshman year, I struggled, but I realized it was something I wanted to do. During the offseason, I worked out every day and drove four hours round trip to Kansas City to work at a vaulting facility down there. I realized I could do something with this, but I didn't know that Division I is something I could do in the future."
Engel is hopeful to have an instant impact for the Texans.
"I want to be an asset for the team," she said. "I want to score points at meets, be a hard worker and show them that this Missouri girl was worth it."
The complete interview with Engel can be heard below.