(Grant City) -- Anna Gladstone will get to continue the sport she loves 36 miles from where she claimed three state championships.
The Worth County track star recently spoke to KMA Sports about her decision to continue her career at Northwest Missouri State. Gladstone's commitment to Northwest came after her high school track season was canceled.
"Knowing I get to move on and have another four years makes me feel grateful," Gladstone said.
Gladstone's opportunity at Northwest began her junior year, but she initially discredited it.
"My junior year, I started to look at Northwest," she said. "I never really considered it because I thought I wanted to go further away, but it just felt right."
Gladstone's decision came down to Northwest or Pittsburg State. She ultimately chose Northwest for a variety of reasons, including its facilities.
"The Hughes Fieldhouse is so amazing," she said. "Their coach (Brandon Masters) was so nice. I just really wanted to work for him. The community was amazing. I just felt like it was a good fit for me."
Gladstone was a three-time state champion in high school, claiming two titles in the long jump and one in the 100 meter hurdles. She expects to participate in a variety of events at Northwest including those events as well as throwing events and possibly some 800 meter races.
"It's definitely going to be hard," she said, "but I'll have a lot of support. Being an athlete with multiple sports in high school, I'll be prepared for it."
When she gets to Maryville, Gladstone hopes to do two things she's already done plenty of: work hard and succeed.
"Hopefully make it up to a higher level," she said, "We'll just see where it goes from there."
Aside from her individual success, Gladstone was also a part of lots of team success at Worth County, including two state championships.
"My teammates were so amazing," she said. "It was such a great time. I wish we would have had one more chance at a state title with my team. I'm so grateful and thankful for Worth County."
The complete interview with Gladstone can be heard below.