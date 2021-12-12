(KMAland) -- Worth County's Aydan Gladstone was named Missouri 8-Player Senior of the Year by Missouri8ManFootball.com on Sunday.
Gladstone was also a first-team All-State choice, alongside teammate Austin Pride (OL). Stanberry's Tyler Schweback was named a first-team wide receiver while East Atchison's Kaylin Merriweather (LB) and Platte Valley's Hayden Ferry (LB) were also first teamers. North Andrew's Braxon Linville was named Freshman of the Year.
Platte Valley's Carter Luke (RB) and Trevor Weir (OL), North Andrew's Jacob Chittum (DL) and Dawson Eychaner (LB), East Atchison's Aaron Schlueter (DL) and Carter Holocek (DB), and Stanberry's Tucker Schieber (P) were second-team selections.
View the full list of honorees below.