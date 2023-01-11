(Grant City) -- Worth County's Tyler New posted some eye-popping performances last week while leading his team to a pair of wins.
New exploded for 67 points last week in victories over Stanberry and North Harrison, which helped his team move to within one game of .500 at 6-7.
"Coming into the season, I didn't know how good we'd be," New said. "I think we've gone above my standards and done pretty well so far."
New and his teammates got their season off to a slow start. That could be attributed to the football team's deep postseason run, which ended with a heartbreaking loss in the quarterfinals.
"It's hard because we come out of football season with a few days before our first basketball game," New said. "It's hard to get in a rhythm."
New found a rhythm last week, beginning with his 39-point output against Stanberry last Tuesday.
"Coming into the game, I felt like my shots were falling," New said. "I shot the shots I normally shoot. They were just falling. I was feeling it. It's nice having shots fall early so I can build confidence throughout that game."
New added 28 points against South Harrison on Friday.
"That game, the shots weren't falling as much," he said. "But I got a lot of fast-break layups off steals."
New can bury shots from any spot on the floor, but his favorite shot is basketball's forgotten shot.
"I like to shoot the 15-foot mid-range shots," he said. "My game is mainly mid-range. I love shooting them. I work on them all the time. I have the same rhythm in every shot. I love that."
New's recent monster performances is indicative of his growth on the offensive end.
"I've had more confidence in my game and shot than last year," he said. "I've felt more confident on the offensive end. We've had a lot of young guys step up this year, I want to keep improving with them."
New and his teammates are in the Stanberry Invitational this week. They face North Nodaway Wednesday. Click below to hear the full interview with New.