(Grant City) -- While the Worth County season steamrolls on, KMA Sports is honoring one of its standouts with this year’s KMAland Missouri Football Player of the Year.
Senior running back Alex Rinehart is averaging 11.3 yards per carry and has gone for over 2,000 yards through 12 games this season.
“Our line are some of the best guys in the state,” Rinehart told KMA Sports. “They open up holes for me, Aydan (Gladstone) and Levi (Cassavaugh), and it makes our job a lot easier.”
Rinehart has gone for over 100 yards rushing in 11 of his 12 games played this season and is averaging 179.2 yards per game, scoring 39 touchdowns on the season.
“I think I got a little faster and a little stronger (from last year),” Rinehart said. “I can see the holes a little better. I’m getting better at trusting my blockers and turning into an all around running back.”
The Worth County senior has also posted 191 yards receiving and five touchdowns on nine receptions and has 2,501 all-purpose yards this season. He’s one of the top defensive players for the Tigers this season, ranking second on the team with 92 total tackles and is first with 3.0 sacks.
“We knew we had a lot of talent (coming into the season),” Rinehart said. “We just had to put the talent in the right places, and the talent had to actually be there (on the field). We were fifth or sixth in the state (preseason), and we felt like we were ranked lower than we should be. We came in and worked every week to get to that No. 1 spot.”
The Tigers hope to have two more games this season, but it starts on Friday when they travel to North Shelby for an undefeated showdown with the Raiders in a state semifinal.
“North Shelby is kind of a mirror image of us,” Rinehart said. “They can run the ball and throw the ball, so we have to get prepared. Come into the week, watch film and work hard.”
Rinehart joins previous KMAland Missouri Football Player of the Year winners Drew Quinlin of South Holt/Nodaway-Holt and Jake McEnaney of East Atchison. Listen to the complete interview with Rinehart below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND MISSOURI FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2020: Drew Quinlin, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt
2019: Jake Mcenaney, East Atchison