Ismael Smith Flores
Photo: 247 Sports

(KMAland) -- Wide receiver Ismael Smith Flores has committed to Nebraska. 

Smith Flores is a 3-star prospect from Arlington, Texas. 

He chose the Huskers over offers from Iowa, Rutgers and Indiana.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.