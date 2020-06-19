(Council Bluffs) -- Five days, five wins.
The terrific week for St. Albert baseball continued on Friday evening as the Falcons moved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the Hawkeye Ten with a 9-4 win over Glenwood (1-2, 1-2).
“I think we kind of started a little slow,” St. Albert Coach Duncan Patterson said after the win. “Our guys seemed to struggle (early), but then the guys kind of broke it open.”
Jeff Miller struck out 11 in a complete game 101-pitch effort, and Lance Wright had two hits, three stolen bases and three runs scored. It was Wright that ignited the quiet Falcon bats.
After struggling to mount much of anything in the first three innings off of Glenwood pitcher Noah Kolle, Wright legged out an infield single on what appeared to be a routine grounder to third.
The senior Iowa Central recruit followed by stealing second, stealing third and then scoring on an Isaac Sherrill RBI infield single
“I think that fired up some of the kids,” Patterson said. “That’s what we need. Those senior leaders that take charge, especially when things are kind of going at a slow pace.”
“I like to be that guy that gets stuff going,” Wright added. “That’s a big play. Hustle down the line, and that’s something everybody can build off of in the dugout.”
The Falcons would tack on two more runs in the fourth to take a 3-1 advantage. Wright also had his fingers all over a five-run fifth.
Wright and Cy Patterson both took walks to open the inning while Sherrill drove in another run and Brett Klussman added a two-run double. Daniel McGrath and Miller also drove in runs in the inning.
Meanwhile, Miller was working quickly, throwing efficiently and striking out 11 Rams in a standout performance.
“My slider was working, and it felt good the whole time,” he said. “I just kept it rolling.”
“He did a great job of pounding the zone,” Patterson chipped in. “He works fast, changes speeds well and is up and down in the zone.”
Glenwood actually struck first with a run in the fourth when Jayme Fritts doubled, moved to third on a Zach Carr single and scored on Chad Fisher’s RBI groundout.
The Rams also answered St. Albert’s three-run fourth, scoring one in the fifth when Kayden Anderson singled, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Caden Johnson and scored on a two-out infield RBI single by Michael Mulkerrin.
But the St. Albert bats and aggressive baserunning (seven stolen bases) proved to be too much on this night. Ryan Genereux added two hits while Sherrill had the two hits and three RBI, and Brett Klussman walked, was hit by a pitch, added a sacrifice fly and doubled while driving in three.
Fritts, Anderson and Michael Mulkerrin all had two hits each, and Mulkerrin drove in two runs to lead the Rams.
On the St. Albert side, the win makes for five up and five down in a largely pivotal first week. Coach Patterson believes the sky is the limit for this team.
“The guys are psyched,” he said. “They think something special might happen this year. We’re going to go with that, get through districts and see what happens from there.”
View the complete video interviews with Coach Patterson, Wright and Miller below.