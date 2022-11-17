(Cedar Falls) -- A grueling ground game and a pair of crucial turnovers did the trick for Cedar Rapids, Xavier in Thursday's Class 4A state championship game.
The Saints (13-0) avenged last year's state title loss to Lewis Central, denying the Titans of a second consecutive state title in a 45-38 shootout.
"I'm extremely proud," Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad said after the loss. "These are my boys. To get to this point, we just came up one score short. It was a great football game against a really good football team."
"We worked all this way to get to where we are," senior quarterback Braylon Kammrad said. "We came up a little short. We never gave up. It's not how you want to end it, but that's just how it is."
The Titans once trailed by 21 and nearly overcame the deficit, fighting until the final whistle.
"We were never out of it," Coach Kammrad said. "Did we get rattled? Yeah, but our kids responded. The moment never got too big for us."
While the moment was never too big, Xavier's productive rushing attack and a pair of Lewis Central turnovers were too big to overcome.
The Saints ran wild with 278 yards on 50 carries. Michael Cunningham led their efforts with 170 yards and one touchdown.
"They had different schemes," Kammrad said. "They're a really good team. Something has to give. We just didn't make enough plays when we needed to."
The Saints also turned two Lewis Central turnovers into pivotal touchdowns -- one on the first offensive drive of the game and another early in the second half.
"There were a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes," Coach Kammrad said. "It hurts. There was a lot of offense and just enough defense on one side."
Xavier used the early pick to strike with a touchdown pass from Ronan Thomas to Aiden McDermott, taking an early 7-0 lead.
Lewis Central quickly countered with a touchdown pass from Braylon Kammrad to Curtis Witte and took a 14-10 lead on a 68-yard score from Kammrad to Humpal.
Xavier took a 17-14 lead into the half and grew their advantage to 24-14 with a kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half.
A Lewis Central field goal trimmed the Titans' deficit to 24-17, but a pair of quick strikes from the Saints grew their lead to 38-17.
The Titans had one more push left with a kick return for a touchdown by Humpal and a touchdown run by Kammrad to cut the deficit to 38-31 with 7:32 remaining.
However, Xavier responded with a 10-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a touchdown to grow their lead to 45-31 with 2:35 remaining. Lewis Central added another score from Kammrad to Humpal in the final minute, but Xavier recovered the onside kick to seal their fourth state championship in program history.
"We were resilient," Humpal said. "We pushed through adversity. It showed a lot about us."
Humpal led the Titans' offense with 136 rushing yards and 104 receiving yards. Kammrad completed 19 of his 36 pass attempts for 257 yards and three touchdowns on Thursday.
The loss was a cruel end for a memorable Lewis Central senior class consisting of Kammrad, Humpal, Parker Heller, Boston Hensley, Luciano Fidone, Brandon Shew, Payton Ludington, Will Bader, Jack Doolittle, Parker Matiyow, Carter Rodewald, Sam Chadwick, Karson Lea, Isaiah Henry and Colby Souther and Gabriel Watson.
"We fought through adversity with this group," Braylon Kammrad said. "We kept on battling."
"They were close-knit," Coach Kammrad said. "They believed in one another and continued to fight and trust each other."
