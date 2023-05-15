(Woodbine) -- Woodbine junior Landon Bendgen has experienced highs and lows over the last year. He hopes for more highs at the Class 1A State Track & Field Championships.
Bendgen has qualified for state in the 800, 1600 and 3200 and as part of Woodbine's distance medley relay. Bendgen shined at last week's district meet at Lawton-Bronson, claiming championships in all four events.
"I thought it went well," Bendgen said. "I couldn't have done much more. I went into the race knowing I had what it takes. I reassured myself I had it in me. I stayed confident. The 45-minute break helped with recovery. It was a scattered night with one event after another, but it was a fun night."
Bendgen clocked a 2:03.40 in the 800, 4:36.26 in the 1600 and 9:48.87 in the 3200.
"The main goal is to not psych myself out and always stay in the front pack," he said.
Bendgen's dominant district meet is the latest turn in a roller coaster 365+ days.
He felt confident in his odds at placing at state track, but shin splints kept him out of postseason festivities.
"Ever since last year, I've been waiting for this track season," he said. "I thought I had a chance of at least medaling. I'm excited to get back to Drake Stadium."
Bendgen rolled to a Class 1A state title in the cross country season, instilling excitement and confidence in him heading into this track season.
"That state cross country meet helped me a lot," Bendgen said. "It boosted my confidence for the track season and helped me stay focused on the end-of-the-season goals. It gave me reassurance that I'm capable of doing the things I set my eyes on."
Bendgen hopes to add more hardware to his collection this week, at least a state medal or two.
"I have to stay focused and take it one race at a time," he said. "I can't get too anxious or worried. I just have to stay locked into whatever is thrown at me."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports from the state track & field meet Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Click below to hear the full interview with Bendgen.