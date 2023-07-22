(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals each suffered losses on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (28-72): The Yankees (52-47) were a 5-2 winner over the Royals. Nick Pratto homered in the loss while Maikel Garcia also drove in a run. Edward Olivares posted two hits. Carlos Hernandez was the losing pitcher while Brady Singer tossed six innings, striking out nine while allowing five hits and two earned runs.
St. Louis Cardinals (44-55): The Cubs (47-51) held off the Cardinals for an 8-6 win. Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar both homered in the loss. Nootbaar's homer came among his three hits. He also doubled while Gorman had two hits. Willson Contreras doubled as his lone hit and drove in two runs. Zack Thompson was the losing pitcher. Miles Mikolas scattered 11 hits and five earned runs over five innings.