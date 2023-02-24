(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah wrestling program blossomed into a young and promising squad this past season with the program's best year in quite some time.
The Mustangs proved themselves as a stout dual team and broke some years-long skids behind a young but talented lineup.
And for that, long-time Shenandoah head wrestling coach Todd McGinnis is the 2023 KMAland Wrestling Coach of the Year.
"It was a pretty positive year compared to years past," McGinnis said. "I'm a little uncomfortable hearing my name associated with an award like this. It's really humbling."
To fully grasp the promise of this past season, you must understand where the program has been over the last few years.
Four years ago, the Mustangs battled low numbers, and brought only one wrestler to the John J. Harris Tournament in Corning. Before this year, the program had been without a state qualifier since 2018 and a Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament champion since 2010.
This year, the Mustangs flexed their muscle at a loaded John J Tournament, laid claim to an individual conference champion for the first time in 13 years and snapped a five-year hiatus from state with three qualifiers, all of whom are underclassmen.
In hindsight, this season transpired the way Coach McGinnis hoped when they hit the mats for their first practice in November.
"We were anxious to see where we were at (at the start of the wrestling season)," McGinnis said. "It was great to see where we ended up. The kids worked hard and did everything we asked. We tried to make it as hard as possible in the wrestling room, so the wrestling meets were easy days."
The Mustangs won 16 duals this season. Coach McGinnis points to their 6-2 showing at the Ron Scott Duals in Mount Ayr as a season highlight.
"We took home second," McGinnis said. "I thought that was a pretty good stepping stone for us."
Individually, the Mustangs put the Shenandoah singlet back on the State Wrestling Tournament scene thanks to qualifications from Jacob McGargill, Owen Laughlin and Jayden Dickerson. Laughlin fell one win shy of becoming the Mustangs' first state medalist since 2009. The trio's trip to Des Moines was the program's first since Nick Dickerson and Kyle Owens qualified in 2018.
"It was exciting," McGinnis said. "The kids handled it well. It was fun and exciting."
Never one to brag on himself, Coach McGinnis credits those around him for helping turn the program in a positive direction.
That list includes high school assistant Brett Roberts, junior high coaches Logan Roberts and Brent Ehlers and Kevin Olson and Levi Heinold with the Shenandoah Elks Youth Program.
"There are so many people associated with this program that deserves credit for any success we have."
And the program likely isn't done having success. All three state qualifiers return for the Mustangs next year, the junior high program has large numbers and the Shenandoah Elks qualified 14 for this weekend's AAU State Tournament.
"We can't be happy with where we're at," McGinnis said. "Everybody is working to get better. It's up to them about what they want to accomplish. It's exciting but nerve-wracking. I'm excited to see where we go."
Coach McGinnis is the third Hawkeye Ten Conference coach to win this award. He joins Atlantic's Tim Duff and Red Oak's Tiegen Podliska. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach McGinnis.
Previous KMAland Wrestling Coach of the Year Winners
2022: Tim Duff (Atlantic-CAM)
2021: Dan Thompson (Logan-Magnolia)
2020: Tiegen Podliska (Red Oak)
2019: Tim Duff (Atlantic-CAM)
2018: Keefer Jensen (Missouri Valley)