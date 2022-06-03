(Avoca) -- An underclassmen-heavy AHSTW softball team is growing up in the early stages of the 2022 season. And their growth is much to the liking of head coach Trevor Gipple.
The Lady Vikes are 4-1 with wins over Tri-Center, Riverside, Treynor and Thomas Jefferson.
"We've hit the ball well," Gipple said. "The run support has helped our pitchers pitch with a lead, and the defense has been good. I don't think my girls are shocked. And they aren't satisfied."
As of Friday morning, AHSTW's offense has hit .347 and scored 47 runs.
"I know we're a pretty good hitting team," Gipple said. "We've had some big innings and taken advantage of extra base-runners.
Senior Ally Meyers leads AHSTW's offense with a .643 average. Loralei Wahling, Rylie Knop, Natalie Hagadon, Grace Porter, Graycen Partlow and Sienna Christian have also been steady contributors.
"They're confident and relaxed," Gipple said. "We aren't panicking on 0-2 counts and battling every pitch."
The Lady Vikes have leaned on four pitchers, with Meyers leading the way. The senior has tossed 17 2/3 innings with an ERA of 1.98 and 18 strikeouts. Wahling, freshman Sienna Christian and eighth-grader Halle Goodman have also seen time in the circle this season.
"I'm proud of Ally," Gipple said. "She's a kid you can rely on. I'm happy with where she's at. Sienna is doing a great job. She's just working on her mechanics and some kinks. Loralei probably came out of nowhere, but we know what we have with her."
This year's AHSTW team has a unique mix of veteran leadership (Meyers, Hagadon, Abbie Willett) and youth (Knop, Wahling, Partlow, Christian). That mix seems to be a good recipe for the Lady Vikes.
"They have a good work ethic," Gipple said. "It's a nice blend of young talent, strong leadership and the willingness to grind. They're hungry and playing beyond their years right now."
The Lady Vikes have a busy stretch ahead of them. They face Clarinda on Friday night and head to Storm Lake Saturday for a tournament. They then have six games in five days next week against Missouri Valley, Logan-Magnolia, ACGC, IKM-Manning and Audubon (doubleheader).
The busy stretch gives Coach Gipple's team a chance to grow in the fast-moving season.
"We're just taking it day-by-day, playing relaxed and having fun," he said. "If we can do that, we'll keep this thing rolling."
Check out the full interview with Coach Gipple below.