(Council Bluffs) -- A year full of ups and downs for a budding Abraham Lincoln softball lineup enters the postseason on Thursday when the Lynx host Des Moines Roosevelt in a Class 5A regional opener.
"We feel good right now," Coach Ryan Koch said. "We are starting to get healthy. There was a two-week stretch where we were without four or five starters. We were hot until that time and where we needed to be, but we are starting to get healthy again."
This season has been the best and worst of times for the Lynx (15-19). They started strong, but finished the regular season on a 3-10 slide.
"When things are clicking, we put the ball in play hard," Koch said. "And Holly Hansen is hot in the circle. We've definitely been strong defensively in the games we've won."
Hansen has been a workhorse in the circle this year with a 3.77 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 139 innings of action.
"When she is in the zone, she really brings it," Coach Koch said. "She has a plethora of pitches that she can throw. When her ball is spinning well, she is tough to hit. She's played with a hurt plant foot all season, but she's been battling through it. We appreciate what she's done in the circle."
Hansen, a sophomore, is a multi-year starter and one of the more seasoned pieces in the lineup for AL this season. The Lynx's roster consists of one senior, four juniors, three sophomores and eight freshmen. Their youth has led to some growing pains, but also has Coach Koch excited for the future.
"We are thrilled with what we have coming up in the next couple of years," he said. "They are getting so much experience. The future looks really bright for AL softball. This is a wonderful group to coach. They work so hard and are getting so much confidence. It's just a lot of fun to watch their growth."
Junior Jessica Vrenick has sparked AL's bats this year by hitting .453/.491/.613 with 25 RBI while Hansen, Tessa Clifton and Kelsi Nelson also bring a formidable lineup to the deck for AL.
The Lynx embark on their postseason journey on Thursday when they host Des Moines Roosevelt. The Roughriders are 7-23 this season.
"We haven't had a chance to look at them too much," Koch said. "They play in a tough conference (CIML). We know they've seen some good teams, so we are going to have to play. But with us being healthy, I like the way things look."
Ryan Matheny will have the call of Roosevelt/AL on Thursday evening from the Wickersham Athletic Complex on the KMAX-Stream. Coach Koch made his comments on Wednesday's sports feature. Click below to hear the full interview.