(Audubon) -- A youthful Audubon softball squad has experienced some growing pains while also showing some promise. They hope they can pair those together in July.
"I've had some happy moments and been disappointed in some things," Coach Eric Borkowski tells KMA Sports. "We've had an up and down season. We've had some close losses, but those were early in the season."
The Wheelers enter July at 6-5.
"You can just see the growth in the girls and that's great to see," Borkowski said.
Audubon holds wins over Treynor, Coon Rapids-Bayard, ACGC, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Logan-Magnolia and AHSTW with losses to Riverside, Underwood, Missouri Valley, IKM-Manning and Exira-EHK.
Given the youth the Wheelers brought to the lineup this season, Coach Borkowski expected there to be some growing pains this season.
"Especially with the way the season came about, I just wasn't sure what to expect from the freshman and eighth-graders," Borkowski said.
The Wheelers' pitching efforts have been the most pleasant surprise this season behind the duo of freshman Kali Irlmeier and eighth-grader Alexis Obermeier. Irlmeier has tossed 43 innings with a 5.86 ERA and 4-5 record while striking out 25. Obermeier boasts a 1.62 ERA through 17 1/3 innings of duty and is 1-0 on the season.
"She was kind of a surprise," Obermeier said. "I have seen her throw a bit in little league, but there's a big difference between little league and high school. I think she's finally relaxed and knows she can do well at the varsity level."
Obermeier's classmate -- Jordan Porsch -- has shined at the plate with a .344 average, seven RBI and one homer.
"She's just very aggressive at the plate," Borkowski said. "She swings very hard. I almost have to tell her to count to 20 before she swings the bat because she wants to hit it as soon as it comes out of the pitcher's hand. She's finally starting to slow down and let the pitches get to her. When she makes contact, she makes contact."
Underclassmen Katelyn Nielsen, Sydney Beymer, Kylee Hartl, Madison Vorm, Johanna Sauers and Hannah Thygesen have also been staples in the everyday lineup for the Wheelers.
Audubon's team has just two seniors -- Mallory Riebhoff and Leah Subbert. Subbert currently leads the team in batting average at .467 and has driven in seven runs. Riebhoff is hitting .259 with four RBI and five drawn walks. While they've contributed on the field, Borkowski feels their leadership with their younger teammates has been where the two seniors have flourished the most.
"They just bring great leadership and composure," Borkowski said. "If something bad happens, they kind of relax everybody. They've done that in all the sports they've been in. It's great to have them on the team. They've done a great job helping everybody out."
The Wheelers are back at it tonight against a red-hot Griswold squad and will conclude the regular season with contests against Tri-Center, West Harrison, South Central Calhoun, CAM and Earlham before shifting their attention to the postseason, where they hope to continue competing and improving.
"I want to win every game we play, but sometimes that's not realistic," Borkowski said. "Just keep competing and getting better. We'll just have to go with it day-by-day and game-by-game. If we have a little bump in the road, we have to forget about it and move on."
The complete interview with Coach Borkowski can be heard below.