(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda cross country teams enter the season with lots of youth, experience and talent on both sides. They hope they can parlay that into a special season.
"I've been really excited about what I've seen this summer," Coach Jane Mayer said. "We weren't able to get together as a group until July 1st, but beginning July 1st, we've met about 19 times. We averaged about 15 kids coming. I thought the work ethic was really good. The kids are working super hard and really pushing each other."
This year's cross country season presents some unknowns, but Mayer is hopeful the season can take place unscathed.
"We are the luckiest sport right now," Mayer said. "Baseball and softball were lucky to have their sports, I'm hoping we follow the same protocols. For the bulk of the race, kids can be apart. I'm hoping we can take it seriously, so we can have an entire season."
Clarinda's lineup is deep and young on both sides.
The boys placed eighth at last year's conference meet, but they bring back all seven from that lineup as well as eight incoming freshmen.
"We have a super-young team," Mayer said. "We have a really good mix of about two kids at every level."
Seniors Jon McCall and Jordan Fasnacht will be vital for the Cardinals this season. McCall has narrowly missed qualifying for state the past two seasons and will have his sights set on getting there this year. Michael Mayer, Mark Everett, Luke Baker, Ronnie Weidman and Alec Wyman also return to the mix this season.
The Cardinals' youth and depth has piqued the interest of the Iowa Association of Track Coaches, who has them listed as a "Team to Watch" in Class 2A.
"I think it's fantastic that we are that balanced this year," Mayer said.
On the girls side, Clarinda has zero seniors but two state qualifiers.
Sophomore Mayson Hartley had a breakout campaign as a freshman, placing sixth in the conference and posting a top 30 finish at the state meet. She's got her sights set on bigger goals this season.
"She has put in an enormous amount of work this summer," Mayer said of Hartley. "You won't find a harder worker."
Junior Ashlyn Eberly qualified for state as a freshman and is eyeing a return to Fort Dodge.
"I know Ashlyn really wants to get back to the state meet," Mayer said.
Molly LIhs, Isabelle Smith, Keely Boltinghouse and Hannah Milleson also return to the mix for the Cardinals this season, meaning six of their top seven runners from last season are back.
With what they return -- on both sides -- it's clear the Cardinals have some lofty expectations.
"As far as depth, talent and potential, I feel like the boys have a lot of advantage with that," Mayer said. "The girls have a lot of talent and potential, just maybe not the depth we have on the guys side. I think both teams can finish really well in the district."
Clarinda is slated to open their season August 25th in Shenandoah. The complete interview with Coach Mayer can be heard below.