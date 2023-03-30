(Bedford) -- The Bedford boys track program has plenty of depth and talented youth this season. That was evident Tuesday night when the Bulldogs won the team title at their home relays.
The Bulldogs won five events and edged rival Lenox by nine points. The Bulldogs won three relays -- the 4x800, 4x100 and 4x200 -- and received individual titles from Garrison Motsinger in the 200 and Kasen Churchill in the 800.
"A bunch of our relays ran good," Bedford head track & field coach Clint Powell said. "The big thing for us was the 800. Churchill got first, and (Cal) Peterman got second. That was 18 points for us. Last year, we rarely scored any points in the 800. That was huge for us."
The Bulldogs have 34 boys on their roster, only six of which are either juniors or seniors.
"We are very young," Powell said. "They are working hard. We're seeing what they can do. It's been fun so far."
Their depth should allow them to score plenty of points at every meet.
"We can fill them all this year," Powell said. "That's what helped us (Tuesday). We weren't expecting to win, but we knew we would fill every event."
Motsinger, Churchill, Peterman, Quentin King, Kase Coleman, Evan Murphy, Izaak Dukes, Conner Nally, Graham Godsey, Cole Savage and Camden Powell were part of the Bulldogs' winning events on Tuesday. That nucleus should lead Bedford throughout the season.
"I like (Motsinger) in the 200," Powell said. "And I like the way our 4x1, 4x2 and sprint medley look. That's what we're focusing on."
Their youth means the Bulldogs are likely to grow.
"We're just trying to get a little faster each meet," Powell said. "If we can clean up some handoffs, it will bring some times down. We'll also work on getting in better shape for the 400 and 800s."
Bedford's schedule picks up next week. They go to Nodaway Valley on Monday and Lenox on Tuesday. Coach Powell hopes his team's unexpected success Tuesday parlays into strong showings next week.
"I just want to see us compete," he said. "That's what they did (Tuesday). I think we found an event for every kid."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Powell.