(Malvern) -- The East Mills softball team is hoping to use each day as a learning experience and hopefully improve on their one-game win output last season.
"We're happy to be out on the diamond," Coach Blair Holman said. "We've got 17 girls going at it. This is a different season than any of us have ever experienced. We've had a good turnout at practice and have a routine. Things are going well so far."
The Wolverines were 1-15 last year, but only had three seniors. While last year's team showed plenty of youth with seven eighth-graders seeing quality time, Coach Holman feels the experience -- and bumps -- some of his younger players took last year will be invaluable in the years to come.
"A lot of those girls hadn't played a lot of softball," he said. "Adjusting to the speed of the game and how fast they have to get rid of the ball, that was the main thing. We didn't win a lot of games, but the experience was something you can't take away from them. It was good for them to get into action. Hopefully, it will transition into more wins for us."
One area the youthful Wolverines did not get much experience last season was in the circle, where senior Kassidy Croghan tossed every inning for East Mills last season. Holman expects freshmen Miah Urban and Dayann McGrew to come in and fill the void left by Croghan's graduation.
"We're looking for those two to come in, do the best they can, throw some strikes and give our defense a chance to make plays," he said. "Just like any softball game, you've got to take it one out at a time. I really like the way our lineup looks offensively. If we can get some strikes, we are going to win some games."
The Wolverines' offense will likely be led by one of just two seniors on the squad -- Alex Knop, who hit .340 last season with 15 RBIs. Urban hit .326 and was crafty on the bases with 19 stolen bags. Freshman Emily Williams, junior Cheyenne Roberson and senior Lexi Ungry also saw some quality time last season.
"I kind of like the look of our lineup, it's just got to translate to games," Holman said. "You've got to swing at strikes, do what you can to put the ball in play and make the other team play defense."
Holman is hopeful his young team can continue to learn. If they do that, the benefits will come.
"We are just looking to continue to get better," he said. "We want to continue to get better each practice and learn from each game and each at-bat. Just make adjustments and stay focused on the goal at hand."
East Mills will open the season Monday against Griswold. The complete interview with Coach Holman can be heard below.