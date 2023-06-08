(Afton) -- A season full of learning is headed in the right direction for East Union softball.
The Eagles (6-5) came into the year with a young lineup and a new head coach. Those two elements have created some ups and downs. The Eagles are on an up right now with back-to-back wins over Mormon Trail and Bedford.
"We're improving every game," head coach Sara Keeler said. "It's small things from game to game. They're being aggressive, learning how to fight back and handling adversity. It's exciting seeing them correct themselves."
They opened the year with a loss to Mount Ayr, then rattled off three consecutive wins. They followed with three losses to Southeast Warren, Orient-Macksburg and Murray before this recent run.
"We adjust every pitch," Keeler said. "We were learning in those games and taking something from them. There's always something you can take."
Coach Keeler has liked the tenacity she's seen in her team so far.
"We're not giving up," she said. "There's been a couple of times where I thought we would give up, but they're learning it's a team sport. Against Bedford, we were down four runs and ended up winning. They decided to fight back."
The Eagles have only two seniors in their lineup: Sara Collins and Noelle McKnight.
McKnight sparks the offense with a .438 average, 10 RBI and three home runs this season. Her veteran presence has been appreciated on a young squad.
"She's seeing the ball well right now," Keeler said. "Her leadership is helpful on the infield and in the lineup. She's a really good leader."
Freshman Sidney Staver hits a team-best .457 while Collins (.395), Avery Staver (.405), Haley Willet (.375), Kayli Shade (.242), Kinzey Ripperger (.194) and Gwen Nixon (.172) complete the lineup.
Collins and Avery Staver have complemented each other well in the circle. Staver has a 4.45 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 innings while Collins has twirled 39 innings with a 7.36 ERA and 24 strikeouts.
"They're two different pitchers, which is good to have," Keeler said. "Sara has more experience. I hope she's teaching Avery and getting her ready for a potential ace role."
East Union returns to the diamond Thursday against Stanton. They face Martensdale-St. Marys Friday and continue the tough POI slate next week when they take on Wayne (Tuesday), Southeast Warren (Thursday) and Nodaway Valley (Friday).
Keeler wants to see her team continue the relentless attitude that's fared well for them recently.
"We'll keep fighting every inning," Keeler said. "We'll never give up, keep fighting and keep adjusting from pitch to pitch."
Hear the full interview with Keeler below.