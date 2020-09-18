(Glenwood) -- Three weeks into the high school cross country season and a youthful Glenwood boys cross country team is continuing to make strides.
"It's gone very well," Coach Todd Peverill said of his team's start. "We have an extremely young team. On varsity, we have four freshmen, a sophomore and two seniors. We have a lot of experience that we have to gain here before we start racing well. We're excited about where the season is going so far."
The Rams opened the season with a third-place finish in the team standings at their host meet, followed by a runner-up and fourth-place finishes in back-to-back weeks at Council Bluffs.
Glenwood is currently listed as a team to watch in the latest Class 3A rankings posted by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
Freshman Andrew Smith has productively emerged onto the scene, finishing ninth in a talent-laden Glenwood meet. Smith also has fifth and 11th-place finishes to his name. His recent successes have earned him the No. 18 ranking in Class 3A by the IATC.
"He's so smooth," Peverill said. "His running form is unbelievable for his age. It's just nice to watch him race."
Fellow freshman Liam Hays has run well in his opening meets, highlighted by an eighth-place finish in Council Bluffs on September 5th. While Smith is more of a finesse-style runner, Hays is still growing into his role, but performing at a high rate.
"He's a typical freshman," Peverill said. "He grew over seven inches since last year. He runs like his arms and legs aren't going the way he should be, but he's extremely strong for his age."
Peverill feels his freshmen duo have improved throughout the season and should continue to do so.
"They're progressing really well," Peverill said. "We are comparing them to the top runners in the area and they are closing the gap every meet."
Nathan Rohrberg, Tyler Huey, Sawyer Patzer, Byrant Keller and Jack McMullen have also been in the lineup for the Rams this season.
"As the season is going, it's looking like we're gaining," Peverill said of his lineup. "And we are excited about that."
Glenwood took their traditional week off this week, but will return to action Tuesday at Creston.
"We've always taken this week off from competition and we train extremely hard this week," Peverill said.
Peverill admits that the week does sometimes impact his team's performance in Creston, but they're thinking of the bigger picture.
"We're usually still trying to recover, so it's a mixed bag of results at this meet," he said. "Then we go to Harlan the next weekend and we're usually recovered and run well, so we are looking forward to Harlan."
The Rams hope to be among the contenders at next month's Hawkeye Ten meet along with the likes of Harlan, Atlantic, Clarinda, St. Albert and Shenandoah continuing to run well. Until then, Coach Peverill hopes his team can stay healthy and continue the trajectory they are currently on.
"Just keep on improving," he said of the future. "If we finish altogether, we should do well."
The complete interview with Coach Peverill can be heard below.