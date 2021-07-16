(Glenwood) -- A youthful but productive Glenwood lineup opens the postseason Friday night when they host Harlan in a Class 3A Substate First Round bout on KMA 960.
"We've had some ups and downs," Coach Kurt Schulz said. "But I think we are feeling positive."
The Rams sit at 13-14 on this season after starting 2-6.
"Like a lot of teams, we had a lot of people out for spring sports," Schulz said. "So I think getting the reps and more experience is what we needed."
The reps have led to offensive success for Coach Schulz's squad. Unlike recent years, the Rams have a young lineup with only one senior.
"It's exciting," Schulz said about the future. "Our leading hitter is a freshman, so that makes us optimistic for the future. They have grown. The more we play and practice, the more they improve. Hopefully, we can keep that going."
The freshman Coach Schulz is referring to -- Kayden Anderson -- owns a .511 batting average with 24 RBI and 22 walks drawn.
"He plays a tremendous amount of travel baseball," Schulz said. "He has talent, and it helps playing all those games."
Classmate Trent Patton has been stellar, too, with a .379 average and a team-high 29 RBI.
"He's showing his ability," Schulz said. "He's a strong kid, and can drive the ball. A lot of coaches would like to have that."
Aside from the talented freshmen duo, Austin Patton (.420), Tyler Harger (.409), Jayme Fritts (.396), Jason Colpitts (.339), Risto Lappala (.321), Grant Von Essen (.273) and Nolan Little (.269) have stepped for an offense that hits .347 as a team.
The Rams hope to keep the bats rolling on Friday when they face Harlan for a third time this season. Glenwood has the 2-0 edge in the season series with two-run and one-run victories on June 14th. While his squad came out of the previous matchups with wins, Coach Schulz knows it's hard to beat a team three times.
"We won't take them easy," he said. "We have to go out there and play hard. They are well-coached and will be tough."
Derek Martin has the call in Glenwood Friday night on KMA 960. The full interview with Coach Schulz can be heard below.