(Tecumseh) -- They are young, but the Johnson County Central boys golf program is doing great things this year.
The latest strong showing for the Thunderbirds came on Thursday when they won their home tournament.
"It's been a fun season," Johnson County Central head coach Ben Swanson said. "We knew going in that we had five guys returning and about seven freshmen coming in. We've had some really good scores from some of our young guys. I think we're ahead of where I thought we would be."
Their depth is a welcomed surprise after last year.
"We only had five guys," Swanson said. "They got plenty of experience. They caught the bug for golf and started to play a lot of golf in the summer. The amount of playing time they put in has helped us this year."
Keegan Jones led the Thunderbirds at their home tournament with a third-place day. Jack Waring (5th), Isaac Beethe (6th), Wes Swanson (8th) and Sergio Valles (9th) also had top 10 days.
"We've had four guys be our top scorer at various meets," Coach Swanson said. "We're a pretty deep team. It'd be nice if we had a guy that threw out a score that gave us a big lead, but it's good to have that depth. Every day can't be your day. But if it's not your day, you can throw your round away. You have to do your best and keep it under control."
Coach Swanson feels his team has been consistent on the greens.
"We could be better at putting," he said. "But getting to the green has been one of our strengths. We've worked a lot on chipping at the hole. Various players have their own strengths. We have a good variety on our team."
The future looks bright for Johnson County Central as they bring everyone back next year.
"I see good things going forward," Swanson said. "We return all 11 team members, and I know a half dozen eighth-graders interested. Success breeds success."
The Thunderbirds have one regular-season tournament left. They head to Hidden Valley Golf Club in Lincoln on Monday. That course is also the site of their Class C district.
"I think we can be right there at the cut of the three teams that go to state," Swanson said. "We'll have to play great on that day, though."
