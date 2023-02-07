(Lamoni) -- The Lamoni girls basketball team came into the year with a young squad.
After a season of learning and taking bumps and bruises, the Demons open postseason action Thursday night when they face Wayne.
"We knew it would be a rebuilding year," Lamoni head coach Kevin Brunner said. "We feel good about what we accomplished. We made some good strides. We came a long way. I'm proud of the girls for continuing to fight and working hard."
The Demons (8-12) had to replace four starters from last year's team but managed to record wins over Moravia, Melcher-Dallas, Orient-Macksburg (three), East Union, Moulton-Udell and Cainsville (MO).
"We only had one returning starter," Brunner said. "It took us a while to figure it out. But the best part is that we get everybody back next year."
Junior Kelly Lloyd is their lone returning starter from last year's team. Lloyd averages 8.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
"She works hard and sets an example on how we do things," Brunner said. "She's not always the best scorer, but she has the dedication to be one of our best rebounders."
Sophomore Taylor Henson leads the lineup with 15.4 points per game while shootings 36% from the field, and Emmaleigh Pierschbacher (11.0 PPG, 25.7%), Caylie Phelps (3.6 PPG, 26.1%) and Meredith Howell (2.9 PPG, 20%) are also in Lamoni's lineup.
The Demons' lineup now sets their sights on a Class 1A regional opener with Wayne. The two teams did not face each other in the regular season but crossed at a preseason jamboree.
The Falcons come into the matchup at 11-10.
"We've got some tape to try to figure things out," Brunner said. "We're hopeful we can play better than we did in that jamboree. They have some height inside, which is difficult for us because we're not the tallest."
Coach Brunner hopes his team can flex the gradual improvements they made throughout the season.
"If we can get out and go, our speed can help us on the offensive end. We've still got some things to look at, but we'll come up with some offensive schemes to help us score some points."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Brunner.