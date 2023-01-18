(Lenox) -- Lenox wrestling continues to improve as the Tigers prepare for the final portion of the 2022-23 season.
The Tigers -- with three returning state qualifiers -- have navigated through the season after a slow start due to the program's state semifinal appearance.
"I've been impressed with what our team has been able to do," Coach Jared O'Riley said. "The younger guys have stepped up, and the older guys keep leading like they have been throughout the years. They didn't miss a beat coming into the wrestling room. They carried that confidence over. It's shown on the mat week in and week out."
Chase England, Dylan Stein and Jake Cox were state qualifiers last year.
England is currently 19-8 at 138 pounds after wrestling at 120 pounds last year.
"We weren't sure how he would handle the weight jump," O'Riley said. "But he handled it smoothly. He wants to come in, work and get better."
Stein -- the 1A No. 9-rated wrestler at 132 pounds -- owns a 23-2 record.
"He's made the most strides out of any of them," O'Riley said. "He just keeps rolling and impresses every week."
And Cox has a 21-5 record. He's been in and out of IAWrestle's 1A-195 rankings throughout the season.
"He's struggled closing out some tournaments, but I think we're making strides to get him geared up for the postseason," O'Riley said.
Trenton Beck is 18-8 at 160 pounds, Jordan Martin-England has pieced together a strong season with a 17-8 record at 170 pounds and Xavier Adamson is 18-12 at 220 pounds.
"They come in and work hard," O'Riley said. "(Jordan) might have surprised everyone the most. He feeds off his confidence well. I've preached to them to score points, be aggressive and push the pace. They've all done that well."
The Tigers are back in action this weekend at the talent-laden John J. Harris Tournament in Corning.
"I just want to see them battle," O'Riley said. "It's a tough tournament. We have to go in there, wrestle our matches and do our stuff."
O'Riley hopes a respectable showing from his team will create momentum as they prepare for the postseason. Lenox will head to Interstate 35 for its district meet on February 11th.
"I think all of our guys have a shot," O'Riley said. "They need to believe. There shouldn't be a reason we don't take seven state qualifiers to Des Moines. We need to instill that into their mindset."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach O'Riley.