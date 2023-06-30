(Murray) -- Alex Ledinsky's first year as the head baseball coach at Murray has been full of learning.
However, the Mustangs feel there have been plenty of positives to take away from this season -- a 4-16 campaign.
"It's been a long year," Ledinsky said. "It's definitely a development year for a lot of our games. Seven of our 14 guys are eighth-graders. It's been a struggle at times, but I'm excited for these next couple of years."
As their lineup gets more varsity experience, their maturation is evident to Ledinsky.
"They're maturing," he said. "I coached most of these kids in junior high basketball this winter. I've seen the jump from junior high basketball to varsity baseball. It's a huge difference. They're a great group together. This group has been talked about for a few years now. They're coming together on their own."
Eighth-graders Keegan Chew, Nolan Gannon and Ayden Lamb contribute to Murray's lineup. The leadership of seniors Andrew Rowe and Gauge Mongar, junior Kace Patton and sophomore Caden Page has aided the learning curve for the Mustangs' younger players.
"Those four's experience has helped the young guys get more confident in themselves," Ledinsky said.
Page hits a team-best .434 with 13 RBI, while Patton has driven in 13 runs with a .383 average. Rowe has a team-best 18 RBI and a .362 average, and Mongar hits .359 with seven RBI and has drawn a team-high 16 walks.
"We had (Mongar) in the seven spot early on," Ledinsky said. "We let him develop and then had him take over the lead-off role. The offense has produced more since he took over the lead-off role. Page hits the ball all over the field. He's been our most consistent hitter."
Ayden Lamb and Andrew Rowe are the top inning eaters for the Mustangs. Lamb has a 6.07 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings, while Rowe has thrown 23 2/3 innings with a 7.10 ERA and 30 strikeouts.
Murray concludes the regular season Friday night with a doubleheader against Twin Cedars. They open the postseason Saturday against Ankeny Christian. The Eagles (14-11) won the two regular season meetings. 15-3 and 20-2.
"The first two times weren't the best outcomes for us," Ledinsky said. "They're well coached, and they have good players. We're going to have (Rowe) on the mound. We'll come out with the fire mentality. We're ready to play. We're the underdog. We have nothing to lose. We'll give it our best effort."
Hear the full interview with Coach Ledinsky below.