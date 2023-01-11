(Nebraska City) -- After 15 years as an assistant coach, Alex Meredith is now in charge of the Nebraska City wrestling program.
According to Track Wrestling, the Pioneers currently have a 3-3 dual record with wins over Falls City, Douglas County West and West Point-Beemer.
"We're young," Meredith said. "But we have some good leaders and are working hard in practice every day. We continue to grow and get better as the season progresses.
While Meredith inherited a young team, it's also a chance for him to build something in Nebraska City.
"This year's theme is identity," Meredith said. "We want to leave our mark on the community, school and program. We continue asking the guys what they're doing to leave their mark. We've done things not only in the wrestling room and practice, but also outreach things in the community."
The outreach projects include helping a Nebraska City business relocate, a canned food drive and a program titled "Reading with Wrestlers."
"I want our kids to be idols for the younger generations, so we keep building," Meredith said.
This year's Nebraska City wrestling squad has 14 freshmen, but an aggressive mentality that satisfies Coach Meredith.
"We're going after points," Meredith said. "The next point is the most important point. The kids have really adopted that. They're not hesitant to make decisions and try something. We're wrestling loose. With that comes some losses, but the kids are handling it well."
Senior Bayler Poston leads the lineup lineup. Poston, a fourth-place medalist at B-145 last year, currently has a 10-4 record.
"He's doing well this year," Meredith said. "He's evolving. One of our assistants is a college wrestler working with him on the things that can change him from a good wrestler to a great wrestler."
Junior Gabe Hartman has a 12-6 record and is wrestling at a high level after suffering five losses at the talent-laden Council Bluffs Classic.
Jackson Kreifel has been a bright spot for the Pioneers at 170. He currently has a 12-7 record.
"He's coming into his own," Meredith said. "He's figuring out who he wants to be. If you do what you do best, nobody is going to beat you."
Drew Weddle, Dominick Sterling, Clay Duvall and Zach Bassinger have also been standouts in the lineup.
The Pioneers are back in action on Thursday in a dual with Beatrice, followed by their annual home dual tournament: The Rumble in River Country.
Crete, Falls City, Fort Calhoun, Mount Michael Benedictine, Platteview, Plattsmouth and Seward.
Saturday's action also includes a girls tournament.
"No matter what happens in the last match, we have to get better in the next one," Meredith said. "We have to take that next step every match. It's going to be a big day for Nebraska City. We'll come to compete. Hopefully, we will compete well."
Click below to hear more with Coach Meredith.