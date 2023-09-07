(Rosendale) -- Two perennial Missouri 8-man football powers collide Friday night when North Andrew and Worth County meet in their annual matchup.
The defending state champion Cardinals come into the matchup at 1-1. The Cardinals got their first win under rookie head coach Dustin Williams last week when they rolled past DeKalb for a 62-18 victory.
"It always feels good to get a win," Williams said. "DeKalb gave us some fits early. We got after them. We stressed to the boys about doing what we did best over the summer. We were flying around and making plays when we could."
The victory was a rebound for the Cardinals after a shocking 32-8 loss to Nodaway Valley.
"We're a young team," Williams said. "We've always known they're going to be good football players. It was a rude awakening for some of them. But it also showed them they could play at this level. That was going to happen sometime this year. It was better to get it out of the way in week one."
One area where the Cardinals don't have inexperience is at the quarterback position. Junior Braxon Linville is in his third year as a starter. Linville has led North Andrew's option offense with 243 yards and five touchdowns in the first two games.
"He does a good job keeping everybody on pace," Williams said. "He understands not everything has to be a highlight play."
The Cardinals have replaced KMAland Missouri Player of the Year Hayden Ecker with Matthew Evans. Evans has rushed for 145 yards and two scores.
"We've stressed getting back to doing what we're known for doing, which is being physical and moving the chains," Williams said.
North Andrew gets their old friend Worth County Friday night. The two Grand River Conference Schools have combined for 14 state titles. North Andrew and Worth County played a pair of thrillers last year, including a thrilling 40-38 North Andrew win in the quarterfinals.
Worth County is also 1-1 after a loss to Platte Valley and a win over Mound City.
"They're well-coached and have studs everywhere," Williams said. "Worth County always has big, strong farm kids mixed in with speed guys. We can't get in a scoring match with them. We need to do what we're supposed to do. Hopefully, the cards are in our favor."
In a game featuring two storied programs, it shouldn't be a surprise the game will likely come down to the basics.
"Blocking and tackling," Williams said. "It sounds old-school, but the team that doesn't miss tackles and blocks the best has the best chance to win this Friday. We know what Worth County is going to do, but we need to take care of the football, not miss tackles and block. We'll try to be the best we can Friday."
Kellen Rose will have reports from North Andrew/Worth County Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show.
