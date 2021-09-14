(Plattsmouth) -- The Plattsmouth softball team turned a 1-7 start into an 8-8 record behind a laid-back, no-fear approach.
"They've played without fear of failure," head coach Tabitha Keating said. "They got settled into the season. They are out there to have a good time and see what happens. When you don't put pressure on yourself, you don't have expectations. We are a super-young team with some great leaders that have just been executing."
The Blue Devils have wins over Cass, Bryan, Ponca, Omaha Northwest, Benson, Platteview (twice) and South Sioux City. However, it was in a loss to Ralston that sticks out to Keating.
"We found a lineup and defense that worked," she said. "We played them well and got some big hits. After that game, we had some confidence. It told us we were going to be OK. It was definitely a confidence builder."
The offense has oozed confidence recently, posting 75 runs in their past five wins while hitting .261 as a squad.
"The one thing I've asked to do is just make some contact," Keating said. "We had a ton of strikeouts early in the season. We don't need home runs. Just contact. We have a lot of fast girls."
The Blue Devils are a youthful bunch with only three seniors, but their small senior class has been productive.
Senior Jessica Meisinger leads the offense with a .417 average.
"She's been a four-year starter at shortstop," Keating said. "She's huge for us."
Classmate Grace Vandenburgh works at the plate and the circle with a .333 batting average and 4.20 ERA.
"She's not going to strike you out with her fastball, but she does a great job of moving the ball around and changing speeds," Keating said. "She's pretty tough on the mound and hitting her spots."
The other seniors -- Krista Hardy and Chloe Anson -- have been vocal leaders, too.
The Blue Devils return to action on Tuesday when they face Falls City. Coach Keating hopes her team can build off their recent stretch.
"We can't expect other teams to make mistakes," she said. "We've got lucky. We have to clean up some stuff. They have to step up some more. Things are going great, and we are playing well, but now we have to step it up to that next level. It's just a matter of getting sharper and rising to the occasion as we play better teams."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Keating.