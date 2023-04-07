(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak girls golf program is full of underclassmen producing solid results in the early portion of the season.
The Tigers opened their season on Tuesday in a triangular with Sidney and Griswold, where they took second behind Sidney with a 240. They opened their conference slate Thursday night with an impressive 223-251 win over Glenwood.
"On the first night out, my kids were full of nerves," Red Oak head girls golf coach Patty Henke said. "Most of them hadn't played in a meet before. I was proud of them for working through that. They've brought in some scores that are where I thought they would be."
The Tigers have only one senior on their roster.
"We're excited about this year," Henke said. "We had the majority of the team returning. We've got some new faces and young kids, so there's a lot of hope in our future."
Sophomore Adelia Lydon leads the Tigers lineup. Lydon carded a 48 in their season opener and a 53 on Thursday.
"She's very methodical in what she does," Henke said. "Sometimes that hinders her. I get her to relax and swing because she's got a great swing."
Classmate Brynn Knaus complements Lydon at the top of the lineup. Knaus didn't golf at the Tigers' season opener but claimed medalist honors Thursday with a 48.
"She's more of our silent leader," Henke said about Knaus. "She can hit the long ball. If she hits a short one, there's no worry she can't get back to the green in two."
Freshmen Nellie Blaine, Jayde Edie, Ellison Johnson and Emily Sebeniecher and senior Estephany Medina are also on the Tigers' roster.
"This is one of the most fun and relaxing groups of kids I've worked with," Henke said. "Our team aspect is fun and light-hearted. Hopefully, we see a lot of growth. They accept feedback. That's big right now."
The Tigers return to action Monday when they host Southwest Valley and Essex. They also begin tournament play Thursday at Shenandoah's Fillie Invitational.
"Our scores right now aren't really important," Henke said. "We know the end of the year is the time to get hot. I'd like to see (Lydon and Knaus) around the mid 40s or upper 50s. Our focus is to work on our short game more. Around the green is where your strokes add up. They're starting to catch on. I'm excited that they're willing to learn."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Henke.