(Oakland) -- A youthful Riverside baseball squad is finding its groove with the postseason right around the corner.
The Bulldogs are 6-11 overall on the season and 5-10 in the WIC without a single senior on their entire roster.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys age-wise, but a lot of returning starters,” Riverside head coach Cole Chapin said. “It was just trying to get younger guys to step up in spots that they’ve never been in and getting them comfortable there. We’re doing little things right. We’re not doing anything fancy. We’re just getting better everyday.”
Riverside has at times been the victim of a brutal schedule in the WIC, with the teams like Underwood, Treynor and Tri-Center providing tough matchups on a nightly basis.
“Our boys know that the WIC is a grind and it is every year,” Chapin said. “With us not being a perennial powerhouse in the WIC, it’s kind of 50/50 on the arms we’re gonna see. We’ve just learned to stop guessing, stop thinking about it… if we just focus on [doing little things well], it kind of lets us have a short memory on a lot of stuff.”
Leading the way all season for Riverside has been junior standout athlete Grady Jeppesen.
Jefferson is batting .551 on the year with a .651 OBP and a team-high 27 hits.
“I’ll speak to [Jeppesen’s] leadership more than anything,” Chapin said. “He’s just a great athlete. For the past few years, he’s been a starter and I’ve been kind of waiting for his bat to come around. With this year specifically, he’s just growing up and it was a waiting game until he could really come into his own at the plate.”
Riverside’s rotation has been the victim of the injury bug, but some young arms have stepped up in the absence of the usual suspects.
Kaeden Pleas and Grady Jeppesen remain the team’s go-to hurlers, but with those two battling injuries throughout the past month, Garrett Hough, Kyler Rieken and Mason McCready, as well as a pair of eighth-graders in Victor Alfonso and Cole Jeppesen, have stepped up for the Bulldogs.
Riverside is no stranger to close games, as it suffered four losses by three runs or less; something the Bulldogs want to shore up before postseason play.
“We’ve been good enough all year hanging around with teams, we just aren’t quite closing games out,” Chapin said. “I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily one single thing, it’s more of just a mentality of ‘let’s put our foot down and end this thing now.’”
With the district tournament now roughly a week away from commencing, the Bulldogs look to take a game-by-game mentality into the single-elimination marathon that is the postseason.
Riverside is the No. 5 seed in Class 1A District 15 and will play No. 4 East Mills, with the winner advancing to face No. 1 seed West Harrison.
“My expectations have been the same since day one: once we get to the postseason, it’s one game at a time,” Chapin said. “We’re gonna win one inning at a time and we’ll let the chips fall where they may. We don’t really care [who we play]. We’re gonna have to go play baseball and hit a round thing with a round thing just like the other team. We’ll just be tougher than them that day and find a way to win.”
Riverside returns to the diamond for a road date with Logan-Magnolia Friday, before finishing out the regular season at home against MVAOCOU.
Click below to hear the full interview with Chapin from Friday’s KMA Sports Feature.