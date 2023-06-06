(Oakland) -- Riverside softball has found a rhythm after some early bumps and bruises.
The Bulldogs started the year 0-4 with losses to Missouri Valley, West Monona, Audubon and AHSTW. They've since responded with wins over ACGC, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood.
"We came into the season focused on the other team," Riverside head coach Lacie Patterson said. "We told the girls we had to focus on ourselves. They've taken that to heart, and we've run with it."
Riverside's resiliency was evident Monday night when they plated the final 10 runs against Underwood. The rally turned an 8-3 deficit into a 13-8 win.
"We had a rough first inning," Patterson said. "We've been down a couple of games but don't give up. We fight back and push hard. One of my favorite things about this team is that they have grit. They aren't going to give up."
This is a young Riverside squad with a first-year head coach, so growing pains aren't surprising.
"With a young team, you get nervous about them being strong enough mentally because softball is such a mental game," Patterson said.
However, the start to the season has been promising, with zero juniors or seniors in the lineup.
"A lot of these girls haven't played on a team together," Patterson said. "They had to learn how to play together and rely on each other. They're finally realizing we can't rely on one person."
The Bulldogs hit .274 as a team. Rising freshman Sophia Fenner has been their top bat with a .421 average. Freshmen Adaline Martens (.409) and Madison Kelley (.400) have also been powerful sticks, while Kaycie Perkins (.286), Ayla Richardson (.238), Lilli Reed (.214), Sydney Somers (.200), Kayden Schnack (.200) and Markely Yanes (.100) complete the lineup.
"We still have some times where we swing out of the strike zone, but we've been disciplined," Patterson said. "We preach getting 50 good swings during pregame. We don't leave until we get those. With that mentality, we pick the balls we like and make the pitchers throw more pitches."
The pitching rotation has leaned on three arms. Fenner has been their ace with a 2.62 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 24 innings.
"Sophia has been awesome for us," Patterson said. "She's throwing strikes. That's what we need. We struggled at the beginning with walks. You can't win games like that. We just need strikes. Sophia has done that."
Their youth and upward trajectory has Patterson excited for the future.
"It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it," she said. "We have high goals."
The Bulldogs have a gauntlet coming up, beginning when they face Corner Conference leader Griswold on Tuesday, followed by Lenox (Wednesday), Logan-Magnolia (Thursday), Missouri Valley (Friday), Sidney (Saturday) and East Mills (Saturday).
"Our goal every game is to get one percent better," Patterson said. "Even with a loss, you can get better. We're going to work. If we can throw strikes and hit the ball, we have a chance."
Hear the full interview with Patterson below.