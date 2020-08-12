(Shenandoah) -- A youthful Shenandoah volleyball squad has started practice and is eager to attack the 2020 season.
"We are really excited," Coach Toni Comstock tells KMA Sports. "This summer was a little different. We didn't get as many open gyms like we have in year's past, but we were really excited to start Monday and the girls are working hard."
The Fillies could not hold volleyball activities until July 1st due to a moratorium placed by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, but they hit the ground running when they could with workouts and weightlifting.
This year's volleyball season will undoubtedly look different from any we've seen in recent memory, due to likely changes brought about by COVID-19. One change of the changes includes the elimination of alternating sides in between matches and an enhanced emphasis on sanitation. While it might create a few challenges, Comstock feels confident.
"I think the feel of it will be the same," Comstock said.
The Fillies posted a 15-17 record with a 1-9 outing in the Hawkeye Ten. However, two of their top three hitters from last year's team have graduated. Jasmine Rogers is the top returning hitter after averaging 1.7 kills per set last season. Delanie Voshell and Allie Eveland will also likely see increased roles after contributing 0.9 and 0.8 kills per set respectively.
Defensively, the Fillies will likely be paced by Rogers and her 83 total blocks from a year ago while Sidda Rodewald, Olivia Stogdill and Macee Blank look to piece together a formidable back row.
The biggest void for the Fillies comes at the setter position, where their top two setters from a year ago -- Claire Adkins and Nichole Gilbert -- have graduated. Comstock says the battle for that position is wide-open.
"That spot is really up for grabs," she said. "Anybody who wants to work hard, put up the effort and learn, that's spot's up for anybody. That's really the spot we are down in this year, but we will fill it some way. Somebody is going to step up and earn that spot."
The Hawkeye Ten figures to be daunting this year with Glenwood and St. Albert returning tons of pieces from last year's state tournament teams while Red Oak, Kuemper Catholic and Lewis Central look to be among their usual spots at the top of the conference. Comstock admits her team hasn't dove too deep into goals, but they have some.
"There's certain teams I know we've got to beat," she said. "Ultimately, I think we should be kind of in the area that we were in. I kind of want around that .500 mark."
Shenandoah is currently scheduled to open the season on September 3rd against Denison-Schleswig. The complete interview with Coach Comstock can be heard below.