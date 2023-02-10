(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert boys basketball is preparing for the future with a young nucleus that has made massive strides throughout the season.
The Falcons enter the postseason at 3-18 with wins over Logan-Magnolia, Thomas Jefferson and Shenandoah.
"It's not the season we wanted," St. Albert head coach Larry Peterson said. "A three-win season never is, but what has impressed me the most is the boys are practicing and playing hard. They're buying into using our schedule to get us ready for the postseason. The attitude has been good."
The rigors of the Hawkeye Ten and a tough non-conference schedule makes it hard to quantify the Falcons' improvements in wins and losses, but their growth has been evident to Coach Peterson.
"Our message has been to look at the losses and how we need to work on them," he said. "We break down everything as much as we can to improve. I think they've done that. We've had some games where it's shown and some it hasn't. The inconsistency has been due to youth."
The Falcons have only one senior on their roster: Colin Lillie. Lillie leads the team with 15.7 points per game while shooting 35% from the field.
"Colin has been outstanding for us," Coach Peterson said. "We have to have him on the floor. We're not going to win without him.
Freshman Nicholas Ballenger has proven himself to be an emerging star with 11.5 points per game while shooting 43.5%.
"He has a high basketball IQ," Peterson said. "He's very coachable and always asking questions. He's been a good player for us and will be really good for the next few years."
Jaxson Lehnen, Luke Wettengel, Jeremiah Sherrill, Owen Marshall and Noah Narmi also contribute to a youthful St. Albert lineup.
"We talk about it (the future) all the time," Peterson said. "We have a lot of guys coming back and a solid freshmen class. We return some good pieces. The next few years, I think we'll mature and grow. We're going to be pretty good."
Tthe Falcons are preparing for a Class 1A District 15 quarterfinal against Exira-Elk Horn/Kimballton on Monday night. The Spartans put together a stellar season in the Rolling Valley Conference with a 16-4 record.
The Spartans' experience and size could create problems for the Falcons.
"Their size is a concern," Peterson said. "They have some good guards that can shoot it. Handling the size and physicality will be a challenge, but it's not anything we haven't seen. Lewis Central, Harlan and Atlantic prepared us for this. We'll just have to figure out some things."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Peterson.