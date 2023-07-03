(Underwood) -- Underwood softball has been no stranger to wildly entertaining games this year.
The Eagles have worked with a young pitching staff and a high-powered offense to produce an 8-20 record.
Their season has featured many ups and downs, such as a win over state-rated Missouri Valley, four games where they scored 14 or more runs, a 29-run game early in the season and 10 losses by 10 or more runs.
"We've had a few more bumps in the road than a normal year," Underwood head coach Jeff Martinez said. "But we're getting healthier and looking forward to taking on Treynor one more time."
The Eagles have put up an average of 6.57 runs per game while hitting at a .343 clip.
"We have five girls with over 20 RBI," Martinez said. "We can hit the ball. That's kept us in games. We always know we have a chance to explode for some big innings. If we can stay in games with our offense, we have a fighting chance."
Sophomore Claire Cook leads the offense with a team-best .570 average while driving in 23 RBI. Mary Stephens hits .407 with 11 RBI, senior Ali Fletcher has a .397 average with 26 RBI, while Ruby Patomson and Allissa Fischer lead the team in RBI with 27 while hitting .380 and .377, respectively.
Alyse Petersen, Grace Pierce, Koryn Trede and Macy Pedersen have also contributed to Underwood's deep lineup with only two seniors -- Pierce and Fletcher.
"A lot of them have played together for a long time," Martinez said.
While the offense has shined, the pitching rotation has seen ups and downs this season. Stephens and Fischer have received most of the innings. Stephens has a 10.99 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 72 innings, while Fischer owns an 8.96 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings.
"They had never pitched before," Martinez said. "They started in March and April. (Stephens and Fischer) have done a great job taking on that challenge. They've gotten better."
Underwood opens the postseason on Wednesday against Treynor in a Class 2A Region 2 quarterfinal. The Cardinals got the best of the Eagles in both regular-season meetings: 14-4 on June 6th and 8-1 on June 22nd.
"Coach (Kara) Huisman does a great job over there," Martinez said. "We know it's going to be a challenge. They have two top-flight pitchers, put the ball in play and play some small ball. We've had a chance to get some practice to prepare ourselves, but we know it's going to be a challenge. I think we're up to it."
Putting together a clean game is a must for the Eagles on Wednesday.
"We have to play a clean game," Martinez said. "If we give them many on the basepaths, they'll take advantage of that. We need to grind some at-bats out and do our job at the plate."
Hear the full interview with Coach Martinez below.