(Avoca) -- The AHSTW boys basketball team is off to a 2-0 start and continuing to improve in the process.
The Vikings opened the season with a 61-50 victory over Woodbine on Monday followed by a 68-47 triumph of Audubon.
"Anytime you throw a W in the win column, that helps," Coach GG Harris said. "We are getting better. We have got to see two different kinds of teams, both on the road. It's a good test for us right out of the game."
Like most programs, the Vikings have had to deal with COVID-19. While the situation has not been ideal, it's given some of the younger guys an opportunity in the lineup and created some depth as zero seniors have hit the floor for his team so far this season.
"Developmentally, you can't replace game reps and that time on the court," Harris said. "It slows the game down, it builds confidence. The fact that we are able to build that has been special. We are just going to continue to grow and go about that. We have some younger guys that are not shying away from that role, which makes us really competitive."
Junior Raydden Grobe has posted 40 points through two games -- including a 29-point output against Woodbine.
Sophomores Brayden Lund and Kyle Sternberg have also shined early with 39 and 36 total points.
"They feed off each other so well," Harris said. "They compete against each other so hard. Sometimes it's our worst enemy, but at the end of the day, as we progress and they figure out they make the team better, I think we can be something special. They all have different nuances to their game and complement each other so well. Other teams are going to have to pick their poison. Really we are still learning a lot about one another."
Sophomore Cole Scheffler and freshman Nick Denning have also been in the lineup.
Despite their talent and fast start, Harris knows there are some areas his team can continue to make strides in, particularly in their ability to finish games strong.
"There are definitely situational things we need to progress on throughout the season," Harris said. "I don't know if it's a weakness or not, but we've been exposed in a few areas. There are always things you can work on. We are definitely going to focus on our strengths. If we do that, I think we will be alright."
The Vikings have high hopes in the Western Iowa Conference, where they figure to be a contender along with Tri-Center, Treynor, Logan-Magnolia and Underwood.
"We aren't gonna hide it, we want to win the WIC," Harris said. "That's the goal we put out every year. We have a realistic shot. We want to win the WIC and put ourselves in a good position to win really good basketball at the end of the year."
Harris hopes the short-term goal of the winning WIC leads his team to the long-term goal of doing something they have never done before.
"They want to go to state and win a state title," he said. "We know we aren't going to win it in night one or two, but the steps and the way that we play have to start now. That's what we are after. We are going to keep progressing and working for that championship level of basketball."
AHSTW will next be in action Friday when they host Riverside. Jan Harris will have reports from Avoca Friday night on KMA's Keast Auto Center Scoreboard Show from 9:30 to 11 p.m. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Harris can be heard below.