(Avoca) -- The start of the season has been less than ideal for Coach Evan McCarthy's AHSTW squad, but they are making the most of it.
The Vikings got a late start due to COVID-19, which put their extremely young team behind, but the Vikings are progressing and looking to do the same in the second half of the season.
"All things considered, it's gone pretty well," Coach McCarthy said. "The guys have been getting better every time out. We have been seeing improvement from our least experienced wrestlers to our most-experienced. That's definitely a good sign. Our work ethic in the room has been great. Hopefully, all those guys can continue to get better throughout this whole season."
Despite their youth, AHSTW has found a way to post a strong dual team so far.
"Whenever you lose 50 percent of your lineup to graduation, you are obviously going to have a lot of question marks coming into the next year," McCarthy said. "We have been able to fill those spots with returning guys on JV or freshman. They have been going through some growing pains, but every single one of them has improved. They are definitely making strides."
But, as McCarthy notes, his team is still a work in progress.
"I wouldn't say we are quite where we want to be," he said. "But every time out, we are seeing improvement. That's definitely been positive to see."
While a team as young as AHSTW might use this year as more of a rebuild and look towards the future, that is not Coach McCarthy's philosophy.
"We are not going to allow that to be an excuse," he said. "If we have 25 guys in the room, all 25 of them need to go out, win and try to score points for the team. We are not going to push this year off as a rebuild. We want to go and compete wherever and whenever. t"
Juniors Hayden Fischer and Denver Pauley are returning state qualifiers and have led the way for AHSTW at 132 and 170 pounds, respectively.
The duo has also been important for the Vikings in the mat room.
"They have been doing a pretty good job," McCarthy said. "Their leadership has definitely improved. They have really stepped up and been vocal. Their work ethic in the room has picked up and they are starting to be guys that the whole team can look to. Hopefully, they can continue to build those leadership skills.
Classmate Garrison Gettler has also been a leader for the Vikings while Eli Collins, David Johnson, Dayden Moerti, Isaac Stamp, Aidan Martin, Kolby Weihs, Nate Jorgensen, Quintin Martin and Jaicob Madson have garnered valuable experience this season.
The Vikings are slated to be one of 16 teams competing at the Rollin Dyer Wrestling Invitational in Atlantic on Saturday.
"We need to be focused and ready to go every match," McCarthy said. "There is going to be some really good wrestling there. Every match is going to be difficult. We need to be focused on doing our best every time out. Hopefully, when that whistle blows, they are competing for six minutes."
Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier will have the call of the finals from Atlantic on KMA 960 Saturday afternoon. The complete interview with Coach McCarthy can be heard below.