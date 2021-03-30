(Council Bluffs) -- The Abraham Lincoln girls soccer team is once again aiming high as another soccer season approaches.
"We are really anxious," Coach Robbie Miller said. "We had nine seniors last year. We have two this year. I have a young group that has waited their turn and ready to get going."
The Lynx are coming off a pair of state tournament trips, which Coach Miller hopes has become an expectation for his team.
"Our seniors have only been to the state tournament," he said. "We've been each one of their years. The upperclassmen know there are high expectations. They are communicating that to the younger players. There's a shadow of expectation surrounding the program. Our younger players are buying into that."
Coach Miller feels the freshman and sophomore classes have tons of talent. It's just a matter of finding out where they fit.
"I think this is part of the fun of coaching," he said. "Seeing where players excel, learning from mistakes, and reflecting is the fun part. If we can put the puzzle together, it's going to be great."
This year's preseason has been intense, according to Miller.
"We had a real tryout," he said. "The intensity and work ethic this week has me really excited for how much we are going to improve."
Senior Crystena Keesee is AL's captain. The Central College soccer commit scored four goals as a sophomore in 2019.
"She's going to be in our midfield orchestrating a lot of things," Miller said.
Paige Bracker will control the backline for the Lynx. Miller also expects big things from junior Hannah Schimmer.
Schimmer did not play for AL as a freshman because of her involvement with a developmental academy in Omaha.
"She's very speedy and going to score a lot of goals," Miller said.
Piper McGuire, Jazmin Martinez and Allison Smith have also surprised Coach Miller in early-season practices.
"They're going to have a ton of goals and assists," he said.
Miller anticipates freshman Liberty Bates to join on the offensive fun.
"She's technically awesome and strong for a freshman," Miller said. "This is going to be the most offensive team I've had across the board."
Defensively, freshman goalkeeper Savanna Vanderwerf has wowed so far.
"She's been the surprise of the tryouts so far," Miller said. "She's amazing as a goalkeeper. She may be the best goalkeeper we've ever had as a freshman. I'm excited to see her in a game and what she can do for us."
As you might expect, the goals are high for AL.
"We want to be city champs, conference champs and get back to the state tournament," Miller said. "We also want to win a game. We don't want to just be there."
The Lynx open the season Monday against Maryville. Miller made his comments on Tuesday's sports feature, which can be heard below.