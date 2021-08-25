(Council Bluffs) -- It's a new year, and with it comes excitement from the Abraham Lincoln volleyball team.
"After not getting to do anything last summer, we feel a lot better," Coach Katie Darrington said. "We feel a lot more prepared."
The Lynx went 11-17 last season, one year removed from a state tournament appearance that featured many seniors.
"Our record doesn't reflect how well the kids played," Darrington said. "Not having a summer was an adjustment, so we were still trying to figure things out at the start of the season. We played our best ball of the season, and I was proud of them."
Coach Darrington's team could be headed down a similar path with some youth in the lineup, but they also have three returning starters, including senior Baylie Girres. Girres posted 2.7 kills per set as a junior.
"This is Baylie's fourth year as a starter," Darrington said. "She's our leader and brings so much athleticism and power to our game."
Girres experience and leadership are helpful in a lineup that features three freshmen -- Aubrey Sandbothe, Hutson Rau and Lydia Dix.
"We've talked to her about remembering what that (starting as a freshman) feels like," Darrington said. "She's done a great job embracing them."
Setter Molly Romano is back after posting 6.7 assists and 1.2 kills per set, and Azaria Green one kill per set in 2020.
"Those three are an amazing trio to go out to battle," Darrington said about Girres, Romano and Green.
Darrington expects some growing pains but thinks the talent is there.
"We keep preaching to be athletic and go hard," she said. "We will figure it out as we go. I feel like we are starting to be close, and they are starting to bond together. That's a good sign."
The Lynx should have an entertaining style of volleyball when their lineup is a finished product.
"I really think we will be very dynamic," Darrington said. "If we get our defense working, we will run a fast offense. Molly is one of the best setters I've ever seen. We need to get it to her. If we are hitting the right note, we are going to be hard to beat."
AL hits the ground running on Thursday with three matches at Johnston. The Lynx follow that with a Saturday trip to Ankeny to face Waukee, Davenport North and Ankeny.
"I don't want them to be afraid," Coach Darrington said. "We saw a lot of these teams at camps. I think we realize these are just other kids, too. We hope to go up there, be competitive, learn and keep getting better."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Darrington.